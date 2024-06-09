Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Live : Before Swearing-In, Prime Minister-Designate Narendra Modi Lays A Wreath At The National War Memorial

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi at 7:15 PM on Sunday. Ahead of the oath, Modi paid tribute at Rajghat. The ceremony will witness the presence of leaders from seven neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean region, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. Besides them, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will attend. Modi’s election as the NDA Parliamentary leader was followed by the appointment as prime minister designate by President Murmu. The new NDA government’s council of ministers will also take oath in the evening. Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, along with party president J P Nadda, are finalizing representation shares with allies like Telugu Desam Party’s N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar, and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde. In the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the BJP secured 240 seats, while the Congress won 99 seats. The NDA clinched 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc surpassed 230 seats, presenting formidable competition.

LIVE UPDATES

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Prime Minister Designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony today.

JUNE 9, 2024

9 : 30 AM

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Prime Minister Designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony today. PM-Designate Modi will take the Prime Minister's oath for the third consecutive term today at 7.15 pm.

JUNE 9, 2024

8 : 50 AM

Supporters of PM-designate Narendra Modi offer prayers at a temple ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Supporters of PM-designate Narendra Modi offer prayers at a temple ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today. PM-designate Narendra Modi will take oath for the third consecutive time at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

JUNE 9, 2024

8 : 20 AM

10 loco pilots including 4 women loco pilots working on different routes of Vande Bharat Express have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Modi 3.0.

Surekha Yadav – Female

Preeti Sahu – Female

Srini Srivastava- Female

Aishwarya Menon-Female

JUNE 9, 2024

8 : 10 AM

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of the Telugu Desam Party was appointed as a Minister of State in the third Modi Cabinet.

Congratulations to Dr. @PemmasaniOnX on being confirmed as a Minister of State. Such an honour to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role.

JUNE 9, 2024

8 : 05 AM

TMC To Skip Swearing-in Ceremony Of Narendra Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared on Saturday that the TMC would abstain from attending Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on June 9. Banerjee criticized the BJP, alleging electoral manipulation by the party, as they secured 240 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 General elections, falling short of the single largest party status.

JUNE 9, 2024

7 : 57 AM

PM-designate Narendra Modi along with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, and VCAS Air Vice Marshal Amar Preet Singh laid wreath at the National War Memorial, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi: PM-designate Narendra Modi along with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, and VCAS Air Vice Marshal Amar Preet Singh laid wreath at the National War Memorial, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

JUNE 9, 2024

7 : 50 AM

PM-designate Narendra Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi: PM-designate Narendra Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, today at 7:15 PM.

JUNE 9, 2024

7 : 42 AM

PM-designate Narendra Modi reaches the National War Memorial, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi: PM-designate Narendra Modi reaches the National War Memorial, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, today at 7:15 PM.

JUNE 9, 2024

7 : 25 AM

PM-designate Narendra Modi arrives at Sadaiv Atal to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi: PM-designate Narendra Modi arrives at Sadaiv Atal to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will take the Prime Minister's oath for the third consecutive term, today at 7:15 PM.

JUNE 9, 2024

7 : 15 AM

PM-designate Narendra Modi arrives at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will take the Prime Minister’s oath for the third consecutive term, today at 7:15 PM.

Delhi: PM-designate Narendra Modi arrives at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will take the Prime Minister's oath for the third consecutive term, today at 7:15 PM.

JUNE 9, 2024

7 : 10 AM

Global dignitaries convene in Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony, featuring leaders from nearby nations such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles, alongside the Maldives, showcasing India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ approach.

JUNE 9, 2024

7 : 00 AM

To ensure the smooth execution of the ceremony, the Delhi Police have deployed around 1,100 traffic personnel. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Prashant Gautam, stated, “Almost 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed. They have been briefed about all the instructions. We have done all the rehearsals. An advisory has been issued for the general public for the traffic movement.”

On arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, DCP Traffic Prashant Gautam says, "Comprehensive arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony…Almost 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed…The traffic staff is completely briefed about all the instructions. We have done all the rehearsals. An advisory has been issued for the general public for the traffic movement."

JUNE 9, 2024

6: 30 AM

As Delhi gears up for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, posters featuring the PM-designate have been prominently displayed across the city.

Posters of PM Narendra Modi are being put up in the national capital ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the PM-designate. PM-designate Narendra Modi will take the Prime Minister's oath for the third consecutive term, today at 7:15 PM. (Visuals from the Central Delhi area)

Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture of Narendra Modi at Puri Beach ahead of swearing-in ceremony.

Jai Jagannath 🙏

Congratulations Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the historic win .

Jai Jagannath 🙏

Congratulations Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the historic win.

My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.

