S.P. Singh Bhagel : Will Secure Over 400 Seats In Lok Sabha, 80 Seats In UP | NewsX Exclusive

The third phase of elections is underway, and as the nation heads to the polls, the intensity of the electoral process is palpable across all constituencies. Through another exclusive interview with NewsX, we delve deeper into the ongoing perspectives of the electorate and the contesting representatives. Joining us for today’s interview, right from the heart of the action, is S.P. Singh Bhagel, a candidate fielded by the BJP contesting from the Agra Lok Sabha constituency. In this third phase of elections, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh have gone to the polls.

As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, S.P. Singh Bhagel was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from Agra. Prior to this, he served as a member of the Samajwadi Party, winning election to the Lok Sabha thrice, and also as a member of the Rajya Sabha representing the Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

#WhosWinning2024 | ‘Dimple, Dharmendra Yadav have lost on their home territories before.’ BJP MP and Agra Candidate SP Singh Baghel lashes out at the Samajwadi Party leadership, says they have lost on their home territories previously.@spsinghbaghelpr Catch the exclusive… pic.twitter.com/NnNmjIxlC4 — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 7, 2024

Optimistic about sweeping UP in the third phase

Starting the interview, S.P. Bhagel expressed his thoughts on the 10 seats that have gone to polls in Uttar Pradesh and iterated that BJP will successfully secure victory over the 10 seats in UP in the third phase. He said, “All the 10 seats will be won by the BJP. The schemes of the central and state governments have reached the designated beneficiaries, and the law and order situation of the state is also very good.”

He further emphasized that people have witnessed significant development and have moved beyond petty issues, now aspiring to transform India into a developed nation. The populace envisions India as the third-largest economy and a global superpower, he added.

Eyes over 400 seats in Lok Sabha and full sweep in UP

Continuing the interview, we asked him who he thinks is leading in the polls and whom he is closely monitoring. To this, he responded and said, “The honest truth is that no one is ahead of us, and whatever votes come in after 11 o’clock will just increase the lead over the nearest competitor.” Concluding the interview, he expressed confidence that the party’s goal of securing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha and all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh will be achieved.

The rigor of elections can be felt all across the nation and as the third phase continues we can sense that the political climate is highly charged. With this exclusive interview, we were able to get a better understanding of the situation on the ground. S.P. Singh Bhagel expressed confidence in the BJP’s success, aiming for over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha and all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized the party’s strong performance in the ongoing elections and its focus on development, law and order, and transforming India into a global leader.

Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel will be contesting for the Agra Lok Sabha seat, designated for the Scheduled Caste (SC), as the BJP candidate. His opponents include Suresh Chandra Kardan from the SP and Pooja Amrohi from the BSP.