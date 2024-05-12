Srinagar Constituency Gears Up for Historic Lok Sabha Polls Post Article 370 Abrogation

As the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir undergoes a transformative shift since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Srinagar constituency hold significant implications for the region. Scheduled for May 13, in the fourth phase of voting, these elections mark a crucial milestone in the democratic process post the constitutional amendment.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Waheed Ur Rehman Para, and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) are set to contest for the Srinagar seat, which has been traditionally represented by the Abdullah family across three generations. Notably, neither the Congress nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded candidates for this seat, underscoring the unique dynamics of the electoral battleground.

Addressing the electorate during a public meeting in Budgam on May 8, PDP candidate Waheed Ur Rehman Para outlined his vision to amplify the voices of Kashmiri citizens and alleviate the prevailing socio-political pressures. “In this election, our effort will be to give a voice to the people of Kashmir and we are going door-to-door. Our effort will be to heal the people from the trauma, pressure, and stress here. Our (party) programmes have been tailor-made,” Para asserted, highlighting the party’s grassroots campaign strategies.

Meanwhile, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the NC emphasized the ground realities faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, countering the BJP’s assertions of prosperity in the region. “It may seem to the BJP in their dreams that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are prosperous. But the ground situation is different,” Mehdi declared at a poll rally in Srinagar, reflecting on the challenges confronting the electorate.

In the 2019 general elections, the NC clinched victory in the Srinagar constituency, with Party President Farooq Abdullah securing 106,750 votes (57.1% vote share), surpassing PDP’s Aga Syed Mohsin. However, with the political landscape undergoing seismic shifts, the upcoming elections present a new set of challenges and opportunities for all stakeholders.

Jammu and Kashmir, with a total of five Lok Sabha seats including Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur, and Jammu, is witnessing polling across five phases. The geopolitical restructuring following the abrogation of Article 370 has reshaped the electoral map, with Ladakh no longer constituting a separate Lok Sabha constituency.

In the wake of evolving political equations, the PDP and NC, erstwhile allies in the opposition alliance INDIA bloc, have opted for solo electoral bids in the Lok Sabha elections. This strategic realignment underscores the shifting political dynamics and the quest for greater autonomy and representation within the region.

Amidst the anticipation and fervor surrounding the electoral process, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unfold across seven phases, culminating in the declaration of results on June 4. As stakeholders gear up for a historic electoral showdown, the Srinagar constituency emerges as a crucible of democratic expression and transformation in the post-Article 370 era.

