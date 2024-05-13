Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination For Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat

Addressing the issue of employment, he emphasized that from 2018 to 2024, over 7 crore individuals have enrolled in EPFO. Moreover, within the last 11-12 months alone, over 1 crore individuals have registered in EPFO and have been offered employment opportunities.

The fervor of the election season has intensified as the nation has now traversed halfway through this crucial democratic process. With each passing day, political parties and candidates are ramping up their campaigns, traversing the length and breadth of the country to connect with voters and garner support for their respective agendas. Meanwhile, voters are actively engaged, attending rallies, scrutinizing manifestos, and weighing their options as they prepare to cast their votes and shape the future trajectory of the nation.

