Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination For Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat

The fervor of the election season has intensified as the nation has now traversed halfway through this crucial democratic process. With each passing day, political parties and candidates are ramping up their campaigns, traversing the length and breadth of the country to connect with voters and garner support for their respective agendas

The fourth phase of elections has commenced, bringing the nation together as citizens exercise their voting rights to determine the country’s fate for the next five years.

As we advance through the world’s largest democratic exercise, candidates are submitting their nominations from their respective constituencies, aiming to sway public sentiments in their favor.

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister and BJP candidate for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, arrived to submit his nomination papers, accompanied by his father, former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal.

He addressed the reporters while filing his nomination, stating, “I thank PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and the top leadership of the party who have expressed faith in me for the fifth time. I have once again been nominated as the BJP candidate from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. We will form the Modi govt again by winning all 4 Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh and more than 400 seats in the country.”

He added further, “The citizens of India have witnessed the advantages of a government with an absolute majority, and over the past decade, India has transitioned from being the 10th largest to the 5th largest economy globally. Presently, the nation is poised to ascend to the position of the 3rd largest economy.”

Addressing the issue of employment, he emphasized that from 2018 to 2024, over 7 crore individuals have enrolled in EPFO. Moreover, within the last 11-12 months alone, over 1 crore individuals have registered in EPFO and have been offered employment opportunities.

