Who Is Lauren Sánchez? All You Need To Know About Jeff Bezos’s Lady Love

Lauren Sánchez , the lady love of Jeff Bezos, the US billionaire is not a stranger to the spotlight. The couple is all set to tie knots in June 2025. The wedding preparations are in full swing as the couple is scheduled to host a three-day extravaganza wedding bash in the City of Canals, Vince, Italy. While the event has come under scrutiny by the activists who are protesting, the wedding remains unaffected and is even rumored to have a grand and expensive guest list including hundreds of A-listers. Some of them being Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Bill Gates and Brad Pitt, and others.

While the name Jeff Bezos is familiar to the world, the background of his to-be-wife remains unknown to many. Though not completely invisible to the limelight, Lauren Sánchez holds a very strong professional background that amazes many.

Who is Lauren Sánchez?

Lauren Sánchez is a Mexican-American journalist born in 1969 in New Mexico. During the early years of her life she struggled financially but that didn’t stop her. While initially wanting to be an air stewardess, she dropped that after being weight shamed. She then decided to pursue broadcast journalism. Sánchez has now been a familiar face in American television with appearances as a guest host on The View, co-host on KTTV Fox 11’s Good Day L.A. and anchor on the Fox 11 News at Ten, and anchor and special correspondent on Extra.

Lauren Sánchez’s Career Beyond Journalism

Her career didn’t halt at journalism, she is also a licensed pilot and founder of Black Ops Aviation. In 2024, she debuted as a writer with her children’s book titled ‘The Fly Who Flew to Space’ and the book went on to become a New York Times Bestseller. She was also a part of the New Shepard program, alongside Katy Perry, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and two others, making her one of the first female journalists to fly to space along with Gayle King.

Jeff Unconditional Love Towards Lauren

Her relationship with Jeff Bezos bloomed in 2018, while both of them were in their respective marriages. Their relationship was under criticism but despite the opposition the couple stayed together and divorced their partners. According to the other media sources, the couple has been engaged since May of 2023 and now are finally getting ready to tie the knot. While the news about Lauren signing a prenuptial has been under grey clouds, the couple has not confirmed anything as of now.

