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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise, ‘Industry Plant’ Claims, and Instagram Fame Explained

Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise, ‘Industry Plant’ Claims, and Instagram Fame Explained

Pujarini Pradhan’s videos feel calm and personal, often mixing her own experiences with deep social ideas. The real and honest approach connected with people. Today, she has over 675k followers with just 130 posts, and her content about village life, family, and social issues makes her both relatable and inspiring.

Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise. Photo: Instagram
Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise. Photo: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 31, 2026 16:07:16 IST

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Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise, ‘Industry Plant’ Claims, and Instagram Fame Explained

Pujarini Pradhan, known as LifeofPujaa, has become one of the most surprising names to gain popularity on Instagram. She comes from a small village in West Bengal and creates content that stands out, wearing simple cotton sarees, shooting in rural settings, and sharing thoughtful views on topics like feminism, films, religion, and daily life. 

Who Is Life of Puja?

Pujarini Pradhan’s videos feel calm and personal, often mixing her own experiences with deep social ideas. The real and honest approach connected with people. Today, she has over 675k followers with just 130 posts, and her content about village life, family, and social issues makes her both relatable and inspiring.  



What makes her different is her voice. She speaks in English and often talks about films, books, and social issues, while her videos are set in a simple village environment. This mix of modern thoughts and rural life has become her unique style, and also the reason she is now being discussed so much. 

What Is Life of Puja Pujarini Pradhan’s ‘Industry Plant’ Claims? 

One of the commonly shared opinions came from therapist and influencer Niharika Jain, who questioned Pujarini’s authenticity. She said that posting content every day requires a lot of time spent on social media, which didn’t seem ot match the image being shown. 

Niharika suggested that Pujarini’s online personality might be carefully planned to look relatable. She pointed out that her consistent image, village background, fluent English, and intellectual content felt a bit “constructed.” 

She even compared it to celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, whose public image is also carefully built. 

Some other influencers went a step further and called her an “industry plant,” meaning someone who appears organic but may actually be supported by agencies or teams behind the scenes. 

People also questioned her brand collaborations with platforms like Netflix and Audible, saying it looked too polished for someone from a simple rural background. Some claimed that an agency might be helping her create contact. 

Also Read: What Happened At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert? FIR Filed Over Suspected Illegal Laser Light Use 

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Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise, ‘Industry Plant’ Claims, and Instagram Fame Explained

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Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise, ‘Industry Plant’ Claims, and Instagram Fame Explained

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Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise, ‘Industry Plant’ Claims, and Instagram Fame Explained
Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise, ‘Industry Plant’ Claims, and Instagram Fame Explained
Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise, ‘Industry Plant’ Claims, and Instagram Fame Explained
Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise, ‘Industry Plant’ Claims, and Instagram Fame Explained

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