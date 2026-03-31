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Home > Entertainment News > What Happened At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert? FIR Filed Over Suspected Illegal Laser Light Use

What Happened At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert? FIR Filed Over Suspected Illegal Laser Light Use

Organizers of the Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai concert face an FIR after using banned laser lights near the airport zone, risking flight safety. Overcrowding beyond limits triggered chaos, exposing serious lapses in event planning and security management.

FIR Hits Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Organisers Over Illegal Laser Show
FIR Hits Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Organisers Over Illegal Laser Show

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 31, 2026 12:21:11 IST

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What Happened At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert? FIR Filed Over Suspected Illegal Laser Light Use

The organizers of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s “My Story World Tour” face legal problems because a prominent musical event at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds has created legal issues for them.

The concert used dangerous laser displays on March 28, 2026, which violated safety rules after local authorities issued specific warnings against their use. The airport security regulations prevent the venue from using such equipment because it exists within a dangerous distance of Mumbai airport.

The Mumbai Police launched an FIR against Indrajit Singh, who worked for Tamannaz Worldwide, because he violated official safety bans while showing off dangerous displays.

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Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert Laser Hazard

The main legal dispute originates from laser lights being used without permission in an area designated as a restricted aviation zone by federal law.

The 2024 Bombay High Court ruling, which did not impose a complete prohibition on laser use in public areas because of insufficient proof of harmful effects to the general public, allowed police to stop lights that created specific safety threats. The beams could have disrupted flight navigation because of their location near the airport.

The police FIR shows that the promoters chose to disobey existing rules, which transformed an ordinary technical breach into a documented public safety danger that could have caused severe damage to the active airspace operations.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert Crowd Mismanagement

The event encountered serious security difficulties because the attendance numbers differed from actual turnout numbers. The actual number of attendees reached almost 20000, although the organizers had expected 12000 people to attend the event.

The local detail reached its breaking point because of the 60 percent increase in volume, which resulted in chaotic scenes when a female fan tried to enter through a closed gate.

The sequence of events that followed the underreported crowd size combined with the verbal disputes that ensued showed a critical weakness in the planning of operations. The Mumbai incident acts as a critical warning about accurate crowd size estimation, which Honey Singh needs to follow before his upcoming events in Pune and Kolkata.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt Loses Patience With Paparazzi In Mumbai, Snaps While Stepping Out With Family Saying ‘Bas Karna Bey!’

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What Happened At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert? FIR Filed Over Suspected Illegal Laser Light Use

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What Happened At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert? FIR Filed Over Suspected Illegal Laser Light Use
What Happened At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert? FIR Filed Over Suspected Illegal Laser Light Use
What Happened At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert? FIR Filed Over Suspected Illegal Laser Light Use
What Happened At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert? FIR Filed Over Suspected Illegal Laser Light Use

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