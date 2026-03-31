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Home > Entertainment News > Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot

Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot

The teaser of Kathanar – The Sorcerer, starring Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty, has finally been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a distinctive take on Kerala’s legendary priest.

Kathanar (Photo: imdb)
Kathanar (Photo: imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 31, 2026 16:31:46 IST

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Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot

The teaser of Kathanar – The Sorcerer, starring Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty, has finally been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a distinctive take on Kerala’s legendary priest. The film is slated for a pan-India release this monsoon across multiple languages.

Released on March 31, the nearly three-minute teaser introduces the titular character as a formidable and enigmatic force. While it builds intrigue with striking visuals and tone, it carefully avoids revealing too much about the storyline, leaving audiences curious.

The film is inspired by the folklore surrounding Kathanar, a priest from Kerala believed to possess supernatural powers. However, the teaser hints at a reimagined version of the character, presenting him in a way that differs from traditional narratives.

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While Jayasurya’s character receives a powerful introduction, the teaser also offers brief glimpses of Anushka Shetty’s role, which remains largely under wraps. The makers are aiming to deliver a grand cinematic experience and have released the teaser in six languages—Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and English—with plans for additional international language releases.

Director Rojin Thomas highlighted the scale of the project, revealing that nearly 500 people worked across departments for close to five years to bring the film to life. He also praised producer Gokulam Gopalan and executive producer Krishnamoorthy for backing such an ambitious venture, and commended Jayasurya for dedicating five years of his career to the project.

Kathanar – The Sorcerer draws inspiration from the legendary Kadamattathu Kathanar, blending folklore with a fresh, mysterious retelling. With Jayasurya in the lead and Anushka Shetty’s character still shrouded in secrecy, the film also stands out for its use of virtual production technology—a first for Indian cinema.

ALSO READ:   Did You Know Sara Arjun Was The ‘Most Satisfying Casting’ For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘To Find A New Girl Amid Such Big Star Cast Was Challenging’

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Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot

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Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot

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Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot
Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot
Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot
Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot

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