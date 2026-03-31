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Home > Entertainment News > Did You Know Sara Arjun Was The ‘Most Satisfying Casting’ For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘To Find A New Girl Amid Such Big Star Cast Was Challenging’

Did You Know Sara Arjun Was The ‘Most Satisfying Casting’ For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘To Find A New Girl Amid Such Big Star Cast Was Challenging’

A former child actor, Sara Arjun was earlier known for films like Ponniyin Selvan, Ek Thi Daayan, and Saivam. Dhurandhar marked her first leading role, where she portrayed Yalina—the love interest and later wife of Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh.

Sara Arjun (Photo: IG)
Sara Arjun (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 31, 2026 16:09:51 IST

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Did You Know Sara Arjun Was The ‘Most Satisfying Casting’ For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘To Find A New Girl Amid Such Big Star Cast Was Challenging’
Beyond the box-office milestones, viral memes, and heated debates it has sparked, the Dhurandhar franchise has also brought the often-overlooked craft of casting into the spotlight. From director Aditya Dhar’s meticulous attention to detail to casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s extensive research, the film’s casting has become a major talking point. While the ensemble has been widely praised, Chhabra has also shared which roles were the most fulfilling to cast.

Mukesh Chhabra on the most satisfying casting choices

Having cast nearly 300 roles across the two films, Mukesh Chhabra describes the process as a massive challenge—one that took two years of his life, along with the efforts of eight assistants. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, he reflected on the response to his work. When asked which role stood out as the most satisfying, he said, “I could say all of them. But Sara Arjun is a new talent. Finding a fresh face for such a significant role in a film with a massive star cast was challenging.” He added that the positive reception to Sara’s performance validated both his and director Aditya Dhar’s decision, noting that her ability to stand out made the effort truly worthwhile.
A former child actor, Sara Arjun was earlier known for films like Ponniyin Selvan, Ek Thi Daayan, and Saivam. Dhurandhar marked her first leading role, where she portrayed Yalina—the love interest and later wife of Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh.
Mukesh also found it particularly rewarding to cast actors typically associated with comedy in more serious roles. “The unexpected casting of Gaurav Gera and Rakesh Bedi was very satisfying,” he shared. Gera plays Aalam, an Indian spy operating a milk soda shop in Karachi, while Bedi portrays the sharp Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in both films. Their performances have received widespread appreciation.

‘Every single person was perfectly cast’

Reflecting on the supporting cast, Mukesh highlighted performances by actors playing Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandor) and Babu Dakait (Asif Ali Haider Khan). He also noted that the casting of real-life-inspired figures like Nawaz Sharif and Atiq Ahmed sparked considerable discussion. “There were many casting choices that brought me joy. Every single person we cast in this film was perfect,” he said.
Released in December, Dhurandhar featured Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Pakistan, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Both a critical and commercial success, the film grossed ₹1300 crore worldwide and set a new domestic record—later surpassed by its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has already crossed ₹1400 crore.
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Tags: Aditya Dhardhurandhar 2mukesh-chhabraranveer singhSara Arjun

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Did You Know Sara Arjun Was The ‘Most Satisfying Casting’ For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘To Find A New Girl Amid Such Big Star Cast Was Challenging’

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Did You Know Sara Arjun Was The ‘Most Satisfying Casting’ For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘To Find A New Girl Amid Such Big Star Cast Was Challenging’
Did You Know Sara Arjun Was The ‘Most Satisfying Casting’ For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘To Find A New Girl Amid Such Big Star Cast Was Challenging’
Did You Know Sara Arjun Was The ‘Most Satisfying Casting’ For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘To Find A New Girl Amid Such Big Star Cast Was Challenging’
Did You Know Sara Arjun Was The ‘Most Satisfying Casting’ For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘To Find A New Girl Amid Such Big Star Cast Was Challenging’

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