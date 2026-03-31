Bollywood Comes In Support Of Dhurandhar 2, Reacts To Propaganda Debate: ‘Narrated From A Perspective, Should Appreciate That’

Ranveer Singh’s latest outing, Dhurandhar 2, may be smashing box office records, but it is also stirring a heated debate online. A section of viewers has begun labeling the film a “propaganda movie,” sparking discussions across social media platforms and within film circles.

Directed as a high-octane action drama, Dhurandhar 2 delves into themes of nationalism, conflict, and covert operations. While many fans have praised its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and scale, others argue that the film leans heavily into a one-sided portrayal of geopolitical issues.

Critics of the film claim that certain sequences and dialogues appear designed to push a particular narrative, rather than offering a balanced perspective. Some social media users have pointed out that the depiction of antagonists feels stereotypical, with little nuance or depth, further fueling the “propaganda” tag.

On the other hand, supporters of the film have dismissed these claims, calling Dhurandhar 2 a work of fiction meant purely for entertainment. They argue that cinematic storytelling often takes creative liberties and that the film should not be judged as a political statement.

Trade analysts, meanwhile, note that controversy has only amplified the film’s visibility. Despite mixed reactions, Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform strongly at the box office, drawing large audiences to theatres both in India and overseas.

The debate surrounding Dhurandhar 2 highlights a larger conversation about the role of cinema in shaping public perception. As audiences grow more vocal and critical, films tackling sensitive subjects often find themselves at the center of such polarizing discussions.

Whether seen as a gripping entertainer or a politically charged narrative, Dhurandhar 2 has undeniably succeeded in getting people talking—proving once again that cinema remains a powerful medium capable of influencing opinions far beyond the screen. A lot of celebrities came in support of Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ calling the movie a good narrative and opposing the thought of a propaganda movie.

Mustafa Ahmed who played the role of Rizwan said in an interview with Bollywood Cut Uncut, “Ek insaan ka propaganda, dusre insaan ka agenda hota hai. Mera naam Mustafa Ahmed hai. Aditya ji ko mere saath kaam karne ki kya zarurat hai? Woh agar kisi propaganda ki taraf ja rahe hain, toh kisi Mukesh ya Mahesh ko bhi le sakte the. Itna koi kisi ke liye kyun karega? Agar kisi ka agenda hai, main sabki respect karta hoon.” He underlined that he was not attempting to play safe and had approached his role with complete sincerity, much like the rest of the team, who gave their performances wholeheartedly.

“Maine apna jo kirdaar nibhaya hai, usmein maine kahin compromise nahi kiya hai. Main kahin pe bhi jaakar, jaise log bolte hain ki apne fame ke liye zameer bech diya ya kuch, maine aisa kuch nahi kiya. Main bas apni baat kar sakta hoon, apne tareeke se bol sakta hoon, aur apne liye bol sakta hoon. Is kirdaar ne aisa kuch nahi kiya, na hi maine apne aas-paas aisa kuch dekha jiske liye mujhe laga ho ki yeh sahi nahi hai,” he further added.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has been openly backing the film since its release, also reacted to the ongoing ‘propaganda’ debate. Taking to social media, he suggested that critics from Pakistan create their own version of the narrative. His tweet read, “I have a WONDERFUL IDEA for all those in PAKISTAN who claim #Dhurandhar2 is a PROPAGANDA film full of lies , they can get their own Pakistani @AdityaDharFilms, and make #DhurandharTheTruth.”

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, the Sankalp actor Kubbra Sait also weighed in on the film’s ongoing propaganda debate. Riding high on the success of her recent series Sankalp, Kubbra spoke about a recent film that truly impressed her. “I really loved Dhurandhar. I thought it was a banging, well-made film. I haven’t watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge yet, but I’ve seen the first part, and it’s pretty good. I’m planning to watch the second as well,” she said.

Sharing her take on the ongoing discourse around the film, she added, “As far as the propaganda conversation goes, I would just say, it’s been narrated from a perspective, and one should appreciate that, which is fair. And as a film, it works well, and it’s a good film.”

The actor was particularly impressed with Ranveer Singh’s performance. “Ranveer’s performance, he was so good, like so good. Also, I feel like I look a bit like Ranveer with the green eyes and curly hair! I think I look like Hamza — I can even draw a sketch and show you the similarity,” she said, adding a light-hearted note.

While speaking to the media at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 Anupam Kher said, “I think we should ignore people who are calling cinema propaganda. We are putting too much energy into them. They are redundant and irrelevant. Let’s celebrate the success of The Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar. People are not idiots. They are not going to attend a 12 o’clock show that is housefull unless they genuinely like the film. People go to watch films because they enjoy them. I think we should say rest in peace to those who are calling it propaganda.”

Reflecting on the role of cinema in society, Kher added, “Can cinema change people? Yes, it can. It depends on the individuals sitting in the dark auditorium. But cinema is also a business, like any other. Many people run channels as a business; they don’t do it just to tell a story. But if I go to watch a film, I may take something away from it.”

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Teaser Unveiled At Special Screening In LA — Check Release Date, Runtime And Cast | WATCH