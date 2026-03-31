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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Glimpse Unveiled At Special Screening In LA- Check For Teaser Date, Runtime And Cast| Watch VIDEO

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Glimpse Unveiled At Special Screening In LA- Check For Teaser Date, Runtime And Cast| Watch VIDEO

The teaser of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, was recently unveiled at an exclusive screening in Los Angeles, sparking enthusiastic reactions from fans and attendees.

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Glimpse Unveiled
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Glimpse Unveiled

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 31, 2026 13:08:08 IST

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Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Glimpse Unveiled At Special Screening In LA- Check For Teaser Date, Runtime And Cast| Watch VIDEO

The teaser of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, was recently unveiled at an exclusive screening in Los Angeles, sparking enthusiastic reactions from fans and attendees. Those who got an early glimpse of the ‘Rama’ teaser couldn’t stop praising it.

While the teaser—marking Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from the film—is slated for a grand global release on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti, it was previewed ahead of time at the Los Angeles event. Although recording the teaser was not allowed, several clips from the press conference featuring Ranbir, Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra have surfaced online and quickly gone viral.

According to reports, the film’s second asset—the ‘Rama’ glimpse—has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification with a runtime of 2 minutes and 38 seconds. A social media user also shared moments from the event, including a clip of Ranbir Kapoor warmly greeting fans in Los Angeles.

“Watching Ranbir Kapoor as Rama… with him sitting right there. Unreal!!!” wrote the fan. Ranbir was seen thanking his fans during the event. “Thanks for coming here. This is really a very special moment for me to come with our labour of love and to show it to you all. You guys are actually the absolute first people to ever see this, and we couldn’t be happier,” he said.

He further spoke about Lord Ram, and said, “Lord Ram has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”

About Ramayana

In this ambitious retelling, Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita. Yash takes on the powerful role of Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Adding further depth to the ensemble, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Mandodari and Surpanakha, respectively. The cast also includes Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan in key roles.

Ramayana: Part I is slated for a grand theatrical release this Diwali, with the second installment scheduled to arrive on Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ:  What Happened At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert? FIR Filed Over Suspected Illegal Laser Light Use

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Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Glimpse Unveiled At Special Screening In LA- Check For Teaser Date, Runtime And Cast| Watch VIDEO

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Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Glimpse Unveiled At Special Screening In LA- Check For Teaser Date, Runtime And Cast| Watch VIDEO
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Glimpse Unveiled At Special Screening In LA- Check For Teaser Date, Runtime And Cast| Watch VIDEO
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Glimpse Unveiled At Special Screening In LA- Check For Teaser Date, Runtime And Cast| Watch VIDEO
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Glimpse Unveiled At Special Screening In LA- Check For Teaser Date, Runtime And Cast| Watch VIDEO

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