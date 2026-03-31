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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Raja Shivaji’ First Look Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Drama Also Starring Sanjay Dutt, And Vidya Balan Promises A Visual Spectacle

‘Raja Shivaji’ First Look Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Drama Also Starring Sanjay Dutt, And Vidya Balan Promises A Visual Spectacle

‘Raja Shivaji’: The highly anticipated first look teaser of Raja Shivaji has been released online after an exclusive theatrical preview that created strong buzz among audiences. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role and features a powerful ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan.

‘Raja Shivaji’ First Look Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Drama Also Starring Sanjay Dutt, And Vidya Balan Promises A Visual Spectacle (Via Instagram)
‘Raja Shivaji’ First Look Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Drama Also Starring Sanjay Dutt, And Vidya Balan Promises A Visual Spectacle (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 31, 2026 22:18:15 IST

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‘Raja Shivaji’ First Look Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Drama Also Starring Sanjay Dutt, And Vidya Balan Promises A Visual Spectacle

‘Raja Shivaji’: The highly anticipated first look teaser of Raja Shivaji has been released online after an exclusive theatrical preview that created strong buzz among audiences. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role and features a powerful ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan. 

The teaser is now available for a wider audience, building excitement ahead of the film’s release.

Ensemble Cast And Visual Appeal

Raja Shivaji brings together some of Bollywood’s most respected actors. Alongside Deshmukh, who plays the title role, Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan are seen in significant parts. Vidya Balan’s presence in the teaser has drawn attention for her strong screen presence, adding to the film’s dramatic appeal.

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The visuals shown in the teaser hint at intense battle sequences and rich production design that aim to capture the historical era vividly. The teaser was shared digitally following its initial screening, where it received enthusiastic responses from viewers.

ALSO READ: Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot

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Tags: abhishek bachchanraja shivaji release dateraja shivaji teaser outraja shivaji trailerraja shivaji trailer riteish deshmukhSanjay DuttVidya balan

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‘Raja Shivaji’ First Look Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Drama Also Starring Sanjay Dutt, And Vidya Balan Promises A Visual Spectacle

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‘Raja Shivaji’ First Look Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Drama Also Starring Sanjay Dutt, And Vidya Balan Promises A Visual Spectacle

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‘Raja Shivaji’ First Look Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Drama Also Starring Sanjay Dutt, And Vidya Balan Promises A Visual Spectacle
‘Raja Shivaji’ First Look Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Drama Also Starring Sanjay Dutt, And Vidya Balan Promises A Visual Spectacle
‘Raja Shivaji’ First Look Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Drama Also Starring Sanjay Dutt, And Vidya Balan Promises A Visual Spectacle
‘Raja Shivaji’ First Look Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Drama Also Starring Sanjay Dutt, And Vidya Balan Promises A Visual Spectacle

QUICK LINKS