4 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Nabbed, Were Planning Attack on Salman Khan's Car

The Navi Mumbai Police recently made a significant breakthrough by apprehending four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were allegedly planning an attack on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s car in Panvel. This development comes amidst heightened security concerns for Khan, whose safety level has been elevated to Y-Plus since 2022 due to persistent threats from notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

According to reports, the thwarted attack plot involved an attempt to procure weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. The police have filed a first information report (FIR) against over 17 individuals, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing, as confirmed by police authorities.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan. This recent development follows an incident in April, where two assailants on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra. The perpetrators, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were subsequently apprehended in Gujarat. Anuj Thapan, another suspect linked to the case, was arrested in Punjab, although the third accused, Thapan, tragically passed away on May 1 while in police custody.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan has been under heightened security measures, including Y-Plus security, owing to persistent threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Additionally, Khan has been granted permission to carry a personal firearm and has acquired an armored vehicle for enhanced protection.

In a separate incident last year, Mumbai Police received an email threatening the actor, leading to the registration of an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and an associate under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was filed by Prashant Gunjalkar, who frequently visited Khan’s residence and operated an artist management company.

The recent apprehension of Lawrence Bishnoi gang members underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by high-profile individuals in the entertainment industry and highlights the vigilance and proactive measures undertaken by law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety.

