Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna send heartwarming birthday wishes for son Aarav, actor calls himself "proud sidekick"
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 19:42:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar penned a heartwarming message for his son, Aarav, celebrating his 23rd birthday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay reflected on his life as a father and the journey of watching his son grow up.

Calling himself a “proud sidekick,” the actor wrote, “Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty three I was learning to beat up people on screen… it’s a strange feeling now to see you beat me everyday right from tech to fashion to arguments on the dinner table. Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu…you make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story.”

Showering love on his son, Akshay gave the loudest cheer for the “best 23 years” of his life, crediting them to Aarav. The actor also attached a picture of himself, sharing a happy moment with his son.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jolly Mishra – Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar)

Likewise, Twinkle Khanna also dedicated a sweet post to her son, speaking about her “indeniable compulsion” to hold onto him.

“It would be wise to remember that children are like the air stored in our lungs, in our custody for just a moment before the next exhalation. This may not be an entirely correct analogy because unlike breaths we can’t keep popping babies in and out constantly, but you get the point right. Here’s to the birthday boy. May he continue filling the world with his inate kindness,” she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Subhash Kapoor-directed ‘Jolly LLB 3’, also starring Arshad Warsi. The duo will be seen reprising their beloved characters as Jolly, set to lock horns in an intense court battle.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas portrays a grieving mother.

Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit theatres on September 19, 2025. (ANI)

