Avantika Vandanapu Faces Racist Attacks Amidst Speculation Over 'Tangled' Role Casting

Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu has recently found herself at the center of online racist attacks following rumors suggesting her potential casting as Rapunzel in a live-action remake of Disney’s ‘Tangled’.

Reports surfaced indicating that Avantika, known for her role in ‘Mean Girls’, was being considered for the role of Rapunzel in a prospective live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic ‘Tangled’. This speculation emerged from a now-deleted social media post hinting at the actress undergoing a screen test alongside Milo Manheim. While the news was received enthusiastically by a faction of her fans with some of them posting motivating and appreciative comments like “My Rapunzel” under Vandanapu’s posts. Another user stated, “How can u see Avantika and not think Disney princess.” “Ppl on the comments r too grown to be acting like this about a FAN CAST for a movie that has not even been announced.”

However, the news triggered a wave of backlash from others who took to platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, responding with racist remarks, contending that an Indian woman with long black hair is unsuitable for the role.

Several users took to Avantika’s Instagram itself to express their discontent, questioning the suitability of casting an Indian-American actress for the role of Rapunzel—a character originally depicted as a fair-skinned, blonde woman in the animated film ‘Tangled’. Some comments highlighted feelings of racial exclusivity, “Rapunzel should be played by a blonde white girl.”

Another user claimed, “Rapunzel is a GERMAN folk story. Indians are not and never will be German.” The actor’s Instagram account was flooded with hateful comments, as individuals labeled her as “disgusting” and urged her not to “ruin Tangled.” One user on her Instagram wrote, “Beautiful, but not my Rapunzel.”

Although Disney has not officially confirmed plans for a live-action ‘Rapunzel’ movie, rampant fan speculation on social media led to a barrage of hateful comments aimed at Vandanapu. The 19-year-old actress has been inundated with messages criticizing her ethnicity and deeming her unfit for the role based solely on her heritage.

Avantika Vandanapu has not publicly addressed the rumors, but unfortunately, her experience is not unique in the entertainment industry. Other actors of color, such as Halle Bailey, who portrayed Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid’, have also faced similar harassment in the past.

Similar instances of racist trolling have been noticed in the past as well, particularly when actresses of color were cast in live-action Disney remakes, such as Halle Bailey playing Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan expressing interest in the role of Rapunzel.

However, South Asian fans quickly came to Avantika Vandanapu’s defense, highlighting that the live-action “Tangled” film has not been confirmed and affirming her potential suitability for the role. “All this racism and speculation for a movie that isn’t even real,” a fan commented on social media.

Despite Disney’s recent efforts to diversify its cast in live-action remakes, there remains a vocal minority resistant to such casting choices.