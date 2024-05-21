Is Johnny Depp Returning To ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Reboot? Margot Robbie’s Spin-Off Officially In The Works

The beloved “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise is making waves again with news of a reboot and a spin-off led by Margot Robbie. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has provided some insights into these new projects, rekindling interest among fans.

Two New Projects in the Works

Bruckheimer recently discussed two upcoming “Pirates” projects in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: a reboot of the franchise and a separate film starring Margot Robbie. This revelation comes after a series of rumors and speculations about the future of the franchise, including potential new leads and storylines.

Margot Robbie’s Spin-Off

The announcement of Margot Robbie leading a new “Pirates of the Caribbean” film initially surfaced in 2022. Robbie hinted at a female-led story that was in development but later expressed doubts about its continuation. She told Vanity Fair, “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Despite these uncertainties, Bruckheimer confirmed that Disney is still interested in moving forward with the Margot Robbie-led project. He expressed his enthusiasm for this film and hopes to see it come to fruition alongside the reboot.

Casting Rumors and Speculations

Rumors have circulated about potential new cast members for the reboot. “Dune: Part 2” star Austin Butler and “The Bear” actress Ayo Adebiri have both been mentioned in connection with the new installment. However, neither actor has confirmed or denied their involvement.

Johnny Depp’s Return

One of the biggest questions surrounding the reboot is whether Johnny Depp will return as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp, who stated during his trial against Amber Heard that “nothing on this Earth” would make him return to the franchise, seems unlikely to reprise his role. Nevertheless, Bruckheimer remains hopeful, stating, “If it was up to me, of course. I love having Depp… He’s a great actor and good friend… I’ve certainly spoken to him, but we’ll see what happens.”

Creative Team and Script Development

The reboot is currently being penned by Jeff Nathanson, who previously wrote the screenplay for the 2017 film “Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Bruckheimer has praised Nathanson’s work, particularly highlighting an impressive third act. “I think he’s cracked it. He’s got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second and then we’ll get there,” said Bruckheimer.

Additionally, Craig Mazin, known for his work on “Chernobyl” and “The Last of Us,” was initially involved in writing a “Pirates” script alongside Ted Elliott. It remains unclear whether their script is intended for the reboot or the Margot Robbie-led spin-off.

Reboot Details

The reboot aims to introduce a completely new storyline with fresh characters, distancing itself from the original films. Bruckheimer indicated that this approach allows for easier casting as there is no need to wait for specific actors to be available. This could mean a departure from familiar faces, paving the way for new talent to breathe life into the franchise.

The Future of the Franchise

As of now, no official release dates have been announced for either the Margot Robbie-led project or the separate reboot. Details about the cast and specific plot points remain scarce, but the involvement of Disney and Bruckheimer’s enthusiasm suggest that both projects are on solid ground.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise has captivated audiences worldwide with its adventurous tales and memorable characters. Fans eagerly anticipate the new directions these projects will take, hoping they will bring fresh perspectives while honoring the beloved source material.

With Jerry Bruckheimer at the helm, the upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean” projects promise to revive the franchise with exciting new stories and characters. Whether or not Johnny Depp returns, the combination of a reboot and a Margot Robbie-led spin-off indicates that the swashbuckling adventures of the high seas are far from over. Fans can look forward to seeing how these new installments will expand the “Pirates of the Caribbean” universe.

