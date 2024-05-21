Has Ranveer Singh Stepped Down From Prashanth Verma's Rakshas? New Reports Suggest Rumours Are 'Untrue'

What was dubbed as the superhero film from the pre-independence era, Rakshas was a film inspired by mythology. The movie was initially scheduled for completion before the HanuMan sequel, titled Jai HanuMan.
Recent reports have hinted that Prashanth Verma is currently searching for a replacement for Ranveer Singh in Rakshas. However, other sources claim the film has been shelved. Despite differing details, most reports agree that the highly anticipated collaboration has been canceled.
Has Ranveer Singh Really Stepped Down From Rakshas?
It appears Ranveer Singh left Prashanth Verma’s project due to creative differences. This comes after when the Bollywood star initially travelled to Hyderabad for the photo shoot for the same movie. Ranveer has not commented on the reports and even Prashanth is yet to react on the rumours. We will keep you posted with the updates.
A source spilled the beans to Pinkvilla, “Ranveer had traveled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences.”
However, new reports have claimed that Ranveer Singh is very much part of the project. Speaking to a leading publication, a source shared an update on the rumours saying, “It’s absolutely untrue that Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh have parted ways due to creative differences in their upcoming film from PCU (Prasanth Cinematic Universe). On the contrary, they even began shooting for the movie in Hyderabad after performing a pooja ceremony on Hanuman Jayanthi.”
Is Ranveer Singh Priortising Time With Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone?
Reports also indicate that Ranveer Singh, who is preparing to welcome his first child in September, is currently prioritizing Deepika Padukone and her health above all else. The actor aims to complete as much work as possible before taking paternal leave to enjoy fatherhood with his newborn.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, and Basil Joseph’s Shakitmaan. Ranveer will also be working with Aditya Dhar but it is not confirmed what the project will be all about.
