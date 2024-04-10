Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Feast: Below Are 4 Mouthwatering Recipes To Prepare For Your Loved Ones.

Eid al-Fitr, an important Islamic holiday, signifies the conclusion of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting. Observed during the initial three days of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic lunar calendar, it holds great religious significance. It is also Known as the “Festival of breaking fasts” where the members of the community engage in feasting, communal prayers, exchanging of gifts and helping others in the form of charity.

The end of Ramadan is a joyous occasion and nothing better than to take yourself through a gastronomic delight and enjoying the delicious and mouth watering food.

Here is what you can enjoy to feast yourself on Eid-al-Fitr 2024:

Sevai Kheer

Sevai Kheer is a sweet milk-based dessert that is a staple during Eid in Indian households. Here’s how to make it: Start by sautéing vermicelli noodles in ghee until they turn golden brown. Then, reduce the heat to its lowest setting and pour in the milk. Add cardamom and saffron to the milk and let it come to a boil over medium flame. Allow the sevai kheer to simmer until the milk is reduced to half its original volume. Finally, add chopped dry fruits such as dates, almonds, cashews, pistachios, and raisins. For the best taste, serve chilled.

Mutton biryani

Begin by marinating the mutton in a mixture of curd, oil, basic spices, and ginger-garlic paste for a minimum of 4 hours. In a heavy-bottomed pan, sauté sliced onions and whole spices. Next, add the marinated mutton, green chilies, mint, and coriander leaves to the pan. Cook for approximately 10 minutes or until the meat becomes soft and tender. In a separate pan, bring water to a boil with cumin seeds, bay leaf, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and salt. Add rice to the boiling water and cook until it reaches an al dente texture. Once the mutton is cooked, stir in curd. Then, proceed to layer the biryani: start with a layer of rice followed by mint and coriander leaves, fried onions, ghee, and then the mutton. Repeat the layering process at least twice. Finally, pour saffron milk over the top, cover with foil, and place the lid on the pan. Cook over low heat for an additional 15 minutes.

Bhuna Gosht

A flavorful mutton delicacy, is a popular dish in North Indian and Pakistani cuisine. Begin by marinating mutton pieces with ginger-garlic paste, salt, turmeric, lemon juice, and oil, allowing it to sit for 40-45 minutes. Slow roast the marinated mutton in a heavy-bottomed pot until tender. Next, incorporate onion and tomato puree into the roast and cook until a thick gravy forms. Finally, add coriander powder, red chili powder, and ginger-garlic paste, and simmer until the flavors meld together.