Golden Globes 2025: Here Is The Full List Of Nominees

The nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes were unveiled Monday morning, marking the start of one of the most anticipated award seasons. With a mix of acclaimed television series and films competing for top honors, the event promises a stellar line-up of talent and creativity.

Comedy and Musical Frontrunners

The comedy and musical categories are set to witness fierce competition. Leading the pack are Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez,” Universal’s “Wicked,” and Neon’s “Anora.”

Drama Contenders Take Center Stage

In the drama category, heavyweights like A24’s “The Brutalist,” Focus Features’ “Conclave,” and Warner Bros.’ “Dune Part Two”*are expected to dominate the race.

Television Dominance: Notable Series

Television categories showcase an equally compelling lineup. Leading nominations include FX’s “Shogun,” Netflix’s “Squid Game,” HBO’s “Hacks,” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Golden Globes Ceremony Details

This year’s Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The live broadcast will air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ in the United States.

Key Categories and Nominees

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – “Presumed Innocent” (Apple TV+)

Gary Oldman– “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Eddie Redmayne – “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada – “Shōgun” (FX)

Billy Bob Thornton – “Landman” (Paramount+)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

“The Brutalist” (A24)

“The Wild Robot”

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

“Challengers”

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

“The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country” (HBO/Max)

Golden Globes Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle – “Saturday Night” (Sony Pictures)

Jesse Plemons – “Kinds of Kindness” (Searchlight Pictures)

Glen Powell – “Hit Man” (Netflix)

Sebastian Stan – “A Different Man” (A24)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas – “The Bear” (FX)

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Dakota Fanning – “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning – “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Allison Janney – “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis – “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO/Max)

Excitement Builds for the Golden Globes

With such a diverse and star-studded list of nominees, anticipation for the January 5 ceremony is at an all-time high. Fans and critics alike are eager to see who will take home the coveted awards.

