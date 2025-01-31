As the 67th Annual Grammys, the music world is preparing for a night of celebration, with a star-studded lineup of performers and groundbreaking nominations. This year, the event also stands as a tribute to Los Angeles, with the Recording Academy focusing efforts on supporting wildfire relief and honoring first responders.

As the 67th Annual Grammys, the music world is preparing for a night of celebration, with a star-studded lineup of performers.

Grammys 2025: As the 67th Annual Grammy Awards approach, the spotlight is set to shine on the voices that define and shape the music industry today. With anticipation building, the ceremony promises to be a night of celebration, featuring a diverse range of performances and nominees.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Host Trevor Noah Returns for the Fifth Year

This year, Trevor Noah will once again serve as the host for the Grammy Awards, marking his fifth consecutive year in the role. His engaging style and wit have become synonymous with the event, bringing a lively energy to the celebration of music.

In light of the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles, the Recording Academy has refocused its efforts to support local relief initiatives. The Academy plans to raise additional funds for wildfire relief and will honor the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect the community.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours is an important part of this year’s ceremony,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, and Tammy Hurt, Chair of the Board of Trustees, in a statement to members.

Viewing Information for the 2025 Grammys Awards

The Grammys will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2. Fans can tune in to the ceremony starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on CBS and Paramount+.

For Paramount+ subscribers, only those with the Showtime add-on will be able to watch the show live and on demand. Viewers with access to CBS through other streaming services, such as Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV, will also have access to the live broadcast.

It is important to note that Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not be able to stream the show live but will have access to view it on demand the day after the ceremony, available only in the U.S.

Before the ceremony, stars will make their way down the red carpet, which will be covered by various news outlets. E! News will host its traditional “E! Live From the Red Carpet” segment, available for viewing on cable television and live streaming platforms like FuboTV. Additionally, the Associated Press will stream a three-hour red-carpet show on YouTube and APNews.com.

Highly Anticipated Performances

This year’s GrammS will feature an impressive lineup of performers, including some of the biggest names in music. Among the first round of confirmed performers are pop icons Shakira, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish. In addition, several nominees for Best New Artist will take the stage, including Benson Boone (known for “Beautiful Things”), Sabrina Carpenter (“Espresso”), Chappell Roan (“Pink Pony Club”), Doechii (“Nissan Altima”), British singer-songwriter RAYE, and Teddy Swims (“Lose Control”).

The second round of performers includes a diverse mix of musical talent, such as country star Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, jazz legend Herbie Hancock, singer-songwriter Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder. More performers are expected to be announced soon.

Notable Nominations and Record-Breaking Moments

This year, Beyoncé leads the nominations with 11 nods, including a prestigious Album of the Year nomination for her country-influenced album Cowboy Carter. These new nominations bring her total Grammy nomination count to 99, making her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. She previously shared the record with her husband, Jay-Z, who has 88 nominations.

Taylor Swift also received an Album of the Year nomination for her album The Tortured Poets Department, which positions her as the most-nominated female artist in the category, surpassing Barbra Streisand.

Other notable artists with multiple nominations across various categories include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and RAYE.

With a star-studded lineup of performers and a record-breaking group of nominees, the 2025 Grammy Awards are poised to be a memorable night of music, recognition, and resilience.

Also Read: 2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief