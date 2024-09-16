IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

In a grand celebration of Indian cinema’s centennial, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is hosting a remarkable event on Saturday, September 28th, at Yas Creative Hub. This special occasion includes an exclusive screening of the film “Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story” and a MasterClass with the visionary filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, hosted by Mini Mathur.

Honoring a Century of Indian Cinema

IIFA, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and Creative Media Authority, is paying tribute to Indian cinema’s rich legacy. The centerpiece of this event is the screening of “Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story,” a documentary co-directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and Jeffrey Zimbalist. This film masterfully captures the evolution of Indian cinema from its origins to its current global prominence, celebrating a hundred years of cinematic achievements.

Exclusive MasterClass with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

As part of the centennial celebrations, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra will lead a MasterClass, offering rare insights into his creative process. Known for his impactful storytelling and unique visual style, Mehra has made significant contributions to Indian cinema. This MasterClass, hosted by Mini Mathur, will provide attendees with an in-depth look at Mehra’s career, the making of “Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story,” and his approach to filmmaking.

A Platform for Aspiring Filmmakers

Mr. Andre Timmins, Founder/Director of IIFA, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, noting its importance in fostering a deeper understanding of Indian cinema’s evolution. The MasterClass is designed not only as a tribute but also as a valuable learning experience for film enthusiasts, aspiring filmmakers, and students. Participants will have the opportunity to explore cinematic techniques and storytelling methods, as well as network with other creatives.

Event Details

The celebration will commence with the screening of “Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story,” followed by an engaging MasterClass with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra. This event promises to be a highlight in the celebration of Indian cinema, offering unique insights and inspiration from one of the industry’s most esteemed directors.

The IIFA event marking 100 years of Indian cinema is set to be a memorable occasion, showcasing the enduring influence of Indian films. With an exclusive screening and a MasterClass by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, the event will provide an exceptional opportunity for learning and celebration. Film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike can look forward to a deep dive into the art of filmmaking and a celebration of a century of cinematic excellence.

