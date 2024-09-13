Home
IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Get ready for a spectacular cinematic celebration as the NEXA IIFA Utsavam Awards showcase the brightest stars of South Indian cinema on September 27, 2024, at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

This grand event will honor the outstanding contributions of the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, bringing together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

Two legends of Telugu cinema, Padma Vibhushan recipient Megastar Chiranjeevi and Global Star Ram Charan, will lead the event. Chiranjeevi, renowned for his decades of incredible performances, will receive a special award for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema.’ His son, Ram Charan, acclaimed for films like RRR, will also attend, adding more star power to the event.

MUST READ: IIFA 2023 REWIND: When Vicky Kaushal Matched Steps With Hrithik Roshan And Nora Fatehi Paid Tribute To Bollywood’s Golden Era 

Joining the celebration are icons such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna, and legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

The lineup also includes stars like Universal Hero Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram, Siva Karthikeyan, Rishab Shetty, Nivin Pauly, and Simbu (STR), showcasing the rich diversity of South Indian cinema.

The evening will also honor industry trailblazers like Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, visionary cinematographer Ravi Varman, and renowned art director Thota Tharani, all of whom have played pivotal roles in shaping the visual and auditory experience of Indian cinema.

With thrilling performances from top South Indian stars, the NEXA IIFA Utsavam Awards promise a night of incredible entertainment. From musical performances to heartfelt tributes, the event will celebrate both legendary figures and rising stars across the four film industries.

Set your calendar for September 27, 2024, and join in this unforgettable celebration of South Indian cinema at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event will be a vibrant showcase of creativity, talent, and cultural heritage, offering a night filled with memorable moments.

Don’t miss this extraordinary tribute to the diversity and brilliance of Indian cinema!

ALSO READ: Manny Pacquiao Knocks Down YouTuber IShowSpeed Leaving The Streamer On The Floor- Watch!   

