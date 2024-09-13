IIFA 2023 REWIND: When Vicky Kaushal Matched Steps With Hrithik Roshan And Nora Fatehi Paid Tribute To Bollywood’s Golden Era

Abu Dhabi has hosted the IIFA Awards and IIFA Rocks since 2022, after the event's tradition of rotating locations each year. For IIFA 2024, Vicky Kaushal will co-host the awards alongside Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will return to Abu Dhabi later this month for the third consecutive year, with an added focus on South Indian cinema.

The three-day IIFA Festival will take place at Etihad Arena, starting on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, which will honour the best of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films from the past year. While the cinema lovers eagerly wait for this year’s event, let’s rewind the top moments from IIFA 2023.

IIFA 2023: Top Highlights

A star-studded celebration of Bollywood took place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island during the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) with some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema attending the event, filled with music, dance, and entertainment. Here are some of the biggest moments from IIFA 2023:

Vicky Kaushal And Abhishek Bachchan’s Crackling Onstage Chemistry

The main hosts for the gala, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, delivered a standout performance, offering humour and a natural rapport that delighted the audience. Their witty banter and playful jabs at each other’s films created an engaging and entertaining atmosphere, making up for the previous night’s lacklustre hosting at IIFA Rocks.

Varun Dhawan’s Electrifying Performance

One of the highlights was Varun Dhawan’s electrifying performance. He made his way to the stage, dancing down the aisle to Nach Punjaban, stopping to interact with stars like Bhushan Kumar, Vijay Varma, and Anil Kapoor.

Dhawan impressed with his creative routine, dancing to his own songs but in the style of different directors. He kicked off with Oonchi Hai Building, reimagined in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s style, and followed it with Jangal Main Kaand from Bhediya, presented with an Naatu Naatu twist in the manner of S.S. Rajamouli, earning praise from the audience.

Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi’s Tribute To Bollywood’s Golden Era

Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi also paid tribute to Bollywood’s golden era. Singh, in a vintage look, danced to classics like Aaiye Meherbaan and Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu, while Fatehi wowed the crowd with sensuous performances inspired by cabaret legends like Helen, performing to hits like Piya Tu and Laila O Laila.

When Babil Khan Dedicated His Award To Late Father Irrfan Khan

Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, won the Best Debut award for his role in Netflix’s Qala. In an emotional moment, he dedicated the award to his father and acknowledged his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, for attending despite it being her first time at the awards without Irrfan. Babil shared the award with Shantanu Maheshwari, who was recognized for his performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Vicky Kaushal Matches Steps With Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan won Best Actor for his role in Vikram Vedha, which was filmed in Abu Dhabi. A nostalgic moment followed when host Vicky Kaushal, recalling how he used to mimic Roshan’s iconic dance from Ek Pal Ka Jeena as a child, invited the actor to perform the routine on stage. Joined by Bachchan, the trio’s performance received the loudest applause of the night.

About IIFA 2024

On September 28, 2024, the main event will be the IIFA Awards, celebrating the top achievements in Bollywood. The festival will conclude on September 29 with IIFA Rocks, a night focused on music and fashion, featuring prominent stars from India’s entertainment industry.

Abu Dhabi has hosted the IIFA Awards and IIFA Rocks since 2022, after the event’s tradition of rotating locations each year. For IIFA 2024, Vicky Kaushal will co-host the awards alongside Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

The IIFA Rocks event will be hosted by actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan, and Abhishek Banerjee, acclaimed for his roles in Stree and Paatal Lok.