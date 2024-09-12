Who Is Knull? Venom 3 New Trailer Teases Fans With One Of The Most Powerful Villains Of Marvel

In Marvel Comics, Knull is an immensely powerful antagonist within the broader Spider-Man universe, known primarily as the creator of all symbiotes, including characters like Venom, Riot, and Carnage, who were featured in the earlier films.

Sony Pictures has released the first full glimpse of Knull, who appears to be the main villain in Venom: The Last Dance.

Although Knull is only briefly shown, fans can spot him seated on a large, gooey throne in a room made of Venom-like material, surrounded by numerous symbiotes.

A closer shot reveals the villain gazing at his clawed hand, with long hair draping over his face. While his full on-screen appearance is still being kept under wraps, he delivers a chilling line: “As long as Venom lives, everything will end.”

Who Is Knull- The Villain In Marvel And, What Are His Powers

In Marvel Comics, Knull is an immensely powerful antagonist within the broader Spider-Man universe, known primarily as the creator of all symbiotes, including characters like Venom, Riot, and Carnage, who were featured in the earlier films.

When we last saw Venom and Eddie Brock, they were relaxing on a beach before seemingly getting pulled into the MCU. However, that storyline didn’t go anywhere, and the symbiote anti-hero returned to his own universe during the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As a result, fans shouldn’t expect a showdown with Spider-Man in Venom: The Last Dance. Instead, the third and final film in the series will see Venom face his most dangerous enemies yet—his own kind, the Klyntar. Other symbiotes are set to invade Earth, pursuing Venom and Eddie as they try to escape from military scientists played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple.

This was the extent of what we knew—until the release of the Venom 3 trailer, which introduces a villain never before seen in any Marvel film: Knull.

In the comics, Knull is the god who created the symbiotes. Drawing power from darkness, he used it to form an artificial planet populated with horrifying lifeforms—the ancestors of Venom. Based on this lore, Knull likely seeks to capture Venom because Venom has evolved beyond being a mindless monster, and Knull likely wants to “purge the light” from him.

First look at Knull in ‘VENOM: THE LAST DANCE’ pic.twitter.com/t3mjcDl9Mu — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) September 12, 2024

MUST READ: 2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on VMAs 2024 Red Carpet

About Venom 3

The full trailer for Venom: The Last Dance is available, with Knull making an appearance at the 1:04 mark.

Knull made his comic debut and later headlined a significant Marvel crossover event called King in Black in 2020 and 2021, where he led a symbiote invasion of Earth, clashing with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men.

While these heroes are unlikely to appear in The Last Dance due to Sony’s separate universe from the MCU, it’s possible that Sony could position Knull as their equivalent to Thanos, posing a threat that might require multiple Spider-Man spinoff characters to unite.

Venom: The Last Dance is the final film in the trilogy. The official description of the movie reads: “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

The film stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Par

Venom: The Last Dance is set to hit theaters on October 25.

ALSO READ: ‘The Piano Lesson’ Unveiled: Denzel Washington And Sons Premiere At Toronto Festival