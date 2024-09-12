2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on VMAs 2024 Red Carpet

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were a night of glitz, glamour, and career-defining moments, especially for breakout star Roan. As the music industry’s biggest night unfolded, the rising artist made her mark both on stage and on the red carpet, earning four nominations and preparing for her much-anticipated first VMAs performance.

Roan’s Red Carpet Debut: A Medieval Fashion Statement

Roan, known for her bold style choices, turned heads on the red carpet with a striking medieval-inspired look. The singer donned a long brown dress, accessorized with a thick cross necklace, while her long, curly, fiery red hair was pulled back, creating a dramatic and distinctive appearance. When asked about her look, Roan hinted that there was more to it than met the eye.

“Well, we have a theme — always have a theme,” she shared, before teasing her fans. “I’m not going to give too much away but I would say take notes. Take it all in and take some notes.”

Nominations and Performance Anxiety: Roan’s VMAs Journey

This year, Roan earned four nominations, including Best New Artist, Push Performance of the Year for “Red Wine Supernova,” Best Trending Video for “Hot To Go!,” and Song of Summer for “Good Luck, Babe!” These nominations solidified her status as one of the industry’s most promising newcomers. Additionally, she was set to perform on the VMAs stage for the first time, joining a star-studded lineup that included Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey, Karol G, Camila Cabello, and Eminem.

Also read: Taylor Swift Crowned Artist of the Year at 2024 MTV VMAs, Making History with Record-Breaking Win

Despite the excitement, Roan admitted to feeling nervous about her debut performance. “I am nervous,” she confessed. “There are a lot of technical things going on that I’ve never had happen, but we’ve practiced so many times. I feel like this is the next step in my career, so I was like, ‘Dang, OK, it feels good to be here.’”

Aiming for Best New Artist: Roan’s Candid Thoughts

Roan’s nomination for Best New Artist placed her among an elite group of previous winners, including Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. The significance of this recognition was not lost on her. “I have never won anything so that would be awesome. It’s going to be cool,” she expressed.

However, it was the thought of performing in front of her musical idols that truly had her on edge. “What I am most nervous about is just performing in front of my peers. Just looking out and seeing people who I’ve listened to forever and I just really look up to, that’s the scary part but it would be crazy to win.”

Who Will She Thank? Roan’s Surprising Dedication

When asked who she would thank if she took home a Moon Person, Roan’s response was as unexpected as it was candid. “My ex,” she said with a laugh. “You got me here. I’m really trying not to cuss right now. I’m really trying to be quiet. It’s so hard! But I shout out my thank you’s, but also thank you to my ex, you know the classics.”

Addressing Fame’s Challenges: Roan’s Bold Stand Against Entitlement

Despite her rise to fame, Roan has been vocal about the pressures that come with it. Last month, she opened up on TikTok about her experiences with fan entitlement and the need for boundaries.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever. I don’t care that it’s normal,” she said in a heartfelt video. Roan stressed that the normalization of such behavior does not make it acceptable.

“That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it, doesn’t mean that I like it. I don’t want whatever the f – – k you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity,” she stated firmly. “I don’t give a f – – k if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug –– that’s not normal, that’s weird!”

Roan’s message was clear: fame does not equate to a lack of personal boundaries. “I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, OK?” she concluded.