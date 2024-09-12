Taylor Swift Crowned Artist of the Year at 2024 MTV VMAs, Making History with Record-Breaking Win

Taylor Swift, the 34-year-old pop sensation, added another accolade to her already illustrious career at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held on Wednesday, September 11. The singer won the coveted Artist of the Year award, triumphing over a competitive field that included Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Eminem, and SZA. The awards ceremony took place at New York’s UBS Arena, where Swift’s latest victory was revealed during a commercial break, adding another memorable moment to the night.

Swift Leads the Night with 12 Nominations

Swift entered the 2024 MTV VMAs as the top contender, leading the pack with 12 nominations, primarily for her hit single “Fortnight,” a collaboration with Post Malone from her Tortured Poets Department album. The song’s black-and-white video, featuring acclaimed actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles from the movie Dead Poets Society, captivated audiences and judges alike, earning multiple nods for its unique concept and storytelling.

Throughout the night, Swift took home several awards, including Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Song of the Summer, Best Direction, and Best Editing, solidifying her status as one of the most celebrated artists of the year. Her recognition for “Fortnight” marked a milestone, as the video’s evocative visuals and artistic direction resonated with fans and critics, further showcasing her evolution as a creative force in the music industry.

Swift and Post Malone Celebrate Best Collaboration Win

Swift and Malone, 29, kicked off the evening by accepting the Best Collaboration award together on stage. Swift took a moment to thank Malone and acknowledge the team’s hard work on the award-winning duet and its accompanying video. “There is a very clear reason why Post Malone is everyone in music’s favorite person to collaborate with,” Swift said, praising Malone’s talent and genuine nature. “It is because you are so ridiculously talented. You are so versatile, and you’re the most down-to-earth person.”

Overwhelmed with emotion, Malone expressed his admiration for Swift, highlighting her dedication and passion for her craft. “I am at an absolute loss for words,” Malone began, speaking directly to the crowd. “The amount of work and care and love that she puts into everything she does is truly inspiring.”

An Unforgettable Night of Music and Celebration

Throughout the evening, Swift was seen mingling and celebrating with the audience at the UBS Arena, fully embracing the event’s festive atmosphere. She danced enthusiastically to performances by Karol G and Katy Perry, showing her support for her fellow artists. Swift was even spotted singing along to Perry’s classic hit “Teenage Dream” while sitting next to her friend, actress Suki Waterhouse. Swift’s infectious energy continued as she jammed to Perry’s other hits, including “E.T.” and “California Gurls,” making it clear that she was there not just as a nominee but as a true fan of music.

Swift’s Stellar Year of Success Continues

Swift’s latest achievements at the VMAs cap off what has been a remarkable year of success and creative output. With her Tortured Poets Department album and the chart-topping single “Fortnight,” she has continued to push artistic boundaries, blending music and visual storytelling in new and unexpected ways. Her partnership with Post Malone has also been a standout, blending their distinct musical styles into something fresh and universally acclaimed.

The 2024 MTV VMAs, airing on September 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT live from the UBS Arena in New York, celebrated not just Swift’s achievements but the vibrant and evolving world of music today. With her ongoing success and influence, Taylor Swift remains a defining figure in the industry, inspiring fans and fellow artists alike with every step of her journey.

