SOBHA REALTY IIFA Rocks 2024: Celebrating Three Decades of Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy’s Musical Mastery in Indian Cinema, Co-Presented by NEXA

This year, the event promises an unforgettable night as the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy takes centre stage to celebrate their journey in Indian cinema. Known for crafting some of Bollywood’s most memorable soundtracks, the trio will bring their electrifying performances to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, blending nostalgia, artistry, and glamour into a single, unforgettable evening.

IIFA Rocks: Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy’s Monumental 30-Year Journey in Indian Cinema

Scheduled to take place on September 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, SOBHA Realty IIFA Rocks 2024 is an exclusive event that will spotlight the unparalleled contributions of Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The trio, known for their transformative soundtracks and genre-defining compositions, will take the stage to reflect on their magnificent journey and impact on Indian cinema.

Their powerful melodies have redefined Bollywood’s soundscape, and the trio’s performance is expected to be a spectacular homage to their legacy. From soulful ballads to high-energy anthems, their music has resonated with audiences worldwide, shaping the very soul of Indian cinema. As they step onto the stage, fans can look forward to a unique mix of their classic hits, as well as moments that capture the essence of their journey in the industry.

Reflecting on their outstanding journey, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy shared, “Embarking on our 30-year journey in Indian cinema, we are exhilarated to take centre stage at IIFA Rocks and celebrate a legacy of music that has resonated deeply with audiences. This landmark event embodies the vibrant fusion of music and cinema, creating an electrifying atmosphere that mirrors the passion and creativity that have defined our journey. IIFA Rocks is where the soul of Indian cinema and music come alive, making it the ideal stage for us to reflect on three decades of memories, growth, and the incredible support we’ve received. Join us for an unforgettable night of music, glamour, and shared celebration as we mark this monumental occasion and create unforgettable moments together!”

IIFA Festival 2024: Esteemed Partners Include NEXA and Sobha Realty

The IIFA Festival 2024 will light up Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from September 27 to 29, culminating in the SOBHA Realty IIFA Rocks event on September 29. Hosted by the vibrant duo of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, this exclusive, invitation-only evening will showcase the perfect blend of music, cinema, and star power, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year.

NEXA, the presenting sponsor of the IIFA Awards and co-presenting sponsor of IIFA Weekend and Rocks, continues its 8-year partnership with the prestigious event. Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales, NEXA, highlighted the significance of this continued partnership, stating, “As the NEXA IIFA Awards return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this September, we reaffirm our commitment to our 8-year partnership. NEXA and IIFA symbolize the pursuit of innovation, challenging the status quo to create novel and inspiring experiences. By combining global design, sophisticated style, and innovative technology, NEXA crafts premium experiences that align perfectly with IIFA’s mission to build lifetime experiences and celebrate excellence in Indian cinema globally.”

Echoing the sentiment, Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Group, added, “The collaboration with IIFA is the perfect union of two iconic brands united by a passion for luxury, excellence, and unforgettable experiences. Just as IIFA has redefined cinematic grandeur globally, Sobha has set the benchmark in creating opulent living spaces that exemplify craftsmanship and design. As we enter our second year as Title Sponsor for IIFA Weekend, we celebrate a shared commitment to unparalleled quality and sophistication. Our brand narrative—’the art of the detail’—aligns seamlessly with IIFA’s meticulous approach to cinematic excellence. Together, we look forward to an extraordinary journey towards the Silver Jubilee of IIFA in 2025, beginning with this year’s exceptional event at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”

Grand Finale: A Night of Music, Glamour, and Star Power

The grand finale of IIFA Rocks promises to be a spectacular showcase of music, glamour, and talent, uniting the industry’s top performers in a dazzling celebration. The event will not only pay tribute to the artists but also highlight the technical brilliance behind the scenes that makes Indian cinema so vibrant and globally admired. Set against the stunning backdrop of Yas Island, this finale will mark an unforgettable conclusion to the IIFA extravaganza.

The stage is set for an extraordinary celebration of Indian cinema. Tickets for IIFA Rocks and other associated events are available through multiple platforms, including the Etihad Arena and Platinum List. For those eager to witness this historic event, early booking is recommended.

