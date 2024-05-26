Indian Cinema Shines Bright At 2024 Cannes Film Festival With Historic Achievements & Global Recognition

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has been a remarkable event for India, with Indian cinema making significant strides and achieving historic milestones on the global stage. This year’s edition has truly been memorable, with Indian talent shining brightly at the 77th film gala. From Payal Kapadia’s accolades to Anasuya Sengupta’s groundbreaking achievement, India has left an indelible mark on the festival.

The festival, which concluded on May 25, was imbued with a rich tapestry of Indian contributions. Here are some highlights that made India proud:

Payal Kapadia’s Historic Win

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history by winning the Grand Prix for her feature directorial debut, “All We Imagine As Light.” She is the first Indian filmmaker to receive this prestigious award, which is the second-most esteemed prize at the festival after the Palme d’Or. Her film is also the first Indian feature in 30 years and the first by an Indian female director to be showcased in the main competition.

PAYAL KAPADIA, lauréate du Grand Prix pour ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT.

Anasuya Sengupta’s Breakthrough

Actor Anasuya Sengupta opened a new chapter for Indian cinema at Cannes by becoming the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award. She earned this accolade in the Un Certain Regard segment for her role in “The Shameless,” directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov. The film tells the story of a woman escaping from a Delhi brothel after killing a policeman.

Bharat Parva Celebration

The Bharat Parva event, celebrating Indian culture, cuisine, handicrafts, and cinema, was hosted by Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Sanjay Jaju. Organized by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this event marked the first of its kind at Cannes.

Shyam Benegal’s “Manthan” Restored

The restored version of Shyam Benegal’s iconic film “Manthan,” featuring the late Smita Patil, made a grand comeback with a screening at Cannes. Inspired by Dr. Verghese Kurien’s revolutionary milk cooperative movement, the 1976 film was showcased under the Cannes Classics segment and received a five-minute standing ovation. The screening was attended by Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Smita Patil’s son Prateik Babbar, and Nirmala Kurien, daughter of Dr. Kurien.

Santosh Sivan’s Recognition

National Award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan became the first Asian to receive the Pierre Angénieux Tribute award, recognizing his exceptional career and quality of work. He received the award from actor Preity Zinta.

FTII Students’ Success

The student film “Sunflowers were the first ones to know,” made by students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), won the La Cinef Award at Cannes. Directed by Chidananda S Naik, the film is based on a Kannada folk tale. Additionally, the animation film “Bunnyhood,” directed by Mansi Maheshwari, competed in the La Cinef section and secured third place. These achievements collectively underscore India’s growing influence and presence in the global cinematic landscape.

