Is Mario The Wasp In The Masked Singer? Here Are All The Clues And Guesses

Other clues, such as the Mars reference, may tie to Mario’s recent album Closer to Mars, and the DNA hint could connect to his 2009 album D.N.A.

The 12th season finale of The Masked Singer aired on FOX on Wednesday night (December 18), showcasing an exciting end to the celebrity mystery singing competition. Originating in South Korea, the show features disguised celebrities singing while providing cryptic clues about their identities.

This season, former contestants returned as “Ambassadors,” offering major hints to assist in identifying the singers.

Final Showdown: Wasp vs. Buffaloes

In the finale, the Top Two contestants—Wasp and Buffaloes—performed their final numbers. Wasp delivered two stunning renditions: Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” and Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight.”

Clues and Guesses for Wasp

Throughout the season, several clues hinted at Wasp’s identity, leading to various celebrity guesses by the panelists.

First Performance Clues

Grew up in a challenging neighborhood.

A clip of the planet Mars was shown.

Displayed boxing gloves.

Mentioned performing on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Introduced a pair of “fresh” basketball sneakers.

Panel Guesses: Taye Diggs, Bruno Mars, Jason Derulo.

Second Performance Clues

Shared that he lived with over a dozen family members.

Reconnected with his father after a distant childhood.

Talked about seeing his name in lights.

Held up a crab and referenced taking live performances to new heights.

Panel Guesses: Miguel, Frank Ocean, Daveed Diggs.

Third Performance Clues

Praised his late mother as his hero.

Displayed a stethoscope and treasure map.

Showed an ATM withdrawing $1 million, referencing hitting that milestone.

Panel Guesses: Mario, Eric Benét, Jason Derulo.

Quarter-Finals Clues

Lived life in the “fast lane” and faced legal troubles.

Mentioned being in a relationship and having starred in a hit show of the decade.

Highlighted experience in live theater and chart-topping songs.

Panel Guesses: Mario, Usher, Maxwell

Semi-Finals Clues

Spoke about his competitive childhood.

Recalled being discovered during a talent competition.

Encouraged remembering one’s inner child and staying resilient.

Gave Robin Thicke a “Nashville” bracelet, referencing shared memories in Nashville.

Panel Guesses: Anthony Ramos, Maxwell, Jason Derulo, Usher.

Finale Clues

Highlighted his dominance on the Billboard charts as a young artist.

Revealed collaborations with Lil Wayne, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ne-Yo.

Panel Guesses: Daveed Diggs, Usher, Jason Derulo, Mario, Frank Ocean, Taye Diggs.

Final Prediction: Mario

Based on the clues, Wasp is likely Mario. Ne-Yo, Wasp’s Ambassador, penned Mario’s hit “Let Me Love You.” Mario grew up in west Baltimore and overcame a challenging childhood, including his mother’s battle with addiction. His mother passed away in 2017. Mario’s debut album sold nearly a million copies, and he has toured globally.

Other clues, such as the Mars reference, may tie to Mario’s recent album Closer to Mars, and the DNA hint could connect to his 2009 album D.N.A. Mario has also spoken about reconnecting with his father after a distant relationship, aligning with the narrative presented in the clues.