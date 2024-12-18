Are Song Min-ho And Park Joo-hyun Dating? Internet Goes WILD But Here’s What Their Agency Said

Notably, Song Mino expressed support for Park Joo-hyun by sending a coffee truck to the set of the 2022 MBC drama Joseon Marriage Ban, featuring a banner.

Winner member Song Min-ho (31) and actress Park Joo-hyun (30) are at the center of dating rumors.

On December 18, YG Entertainment, Song Mino’s agency, responded to reports claiming the two have been in a relationship for two years, stating, “We cannot confirm anything as it pertains to their private lives.”

Song Mino and Park Joo-hyun previously worked together on the 2022 Netflix film Operation Seoul. According to industry sources, their relationship reportedly began during the filming of this project and has lasted for approximately two years.

Notably, Song Mino expressed support for Park Joo-hyun by sending a coffee truck to the set of the 2022 MBC drama Joseon Marriage Ban, featuring a banner that read, “Congratulations to Joo-hyun for receiving a coffee truck from Mino.”

Who Is Song Min-ho?

Song Min-ho, widely known by his stage name Mino, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born on March 30, 1993, in Yongin, South Korea, he gained fame as a member of the popular K-pop boy group WINNER, which debuted under YG Entertainment in 2014.

He is the main rapper of WINNER and has significantly contributed to their hits like “Really Really,” “Empty,” and “Everyday.” As a solo artist, Mino released the album XX in 2018, featuring the chart-topping single “Fiancé.”

Mino gained further popularity as a contestant on the rap competition show Show Me the Money 4, where he was the runner-up. He is known for his appearances on popular variety shows, including New Journey to the West, showcasing his humorous and creative personality.

Mino is also an accomplished artist, frequently showcasing his paintings and holding exhibitions. His influence extends into fashion, where he is recognized for his unique and bold sense of style.

He has dabbled in acting and appeared in projects like the Netflix film Operation Seoul (2022). Mino has collaborated with numerous artists and is celebrated for his versatility in music production. Song Mino is a multi-talented artist who continues to leave a significant impact on the Korean entertainment industry.

Who Is Park Joo hyun?

Park Joo-hyun is a South Korean actress known for her dynamic performances in both television dramas and films. Born on October 5, 1994, in Busan, South Korea, she made her acting debut in 2019 and quickly gained recognition for her versatile acting skills.

She studied acting at Korea National University of Arts, a prestigious institution known for producing talented performers in South Korea.

Extracurricular (2020): Park gained widespread attention for her role as Bae Gyu-ri in this Netflix drama, where she played a high school student involved in illegal activities.

Mouse (2021): She starred in this thriller drama, earning praise for her intense and emotional portrayal. Love All Play (2022): Park played a lead role in this sports-themed romantic drama. The Forbidden Marriage (2022): She appeared as the lead in this period drama, showcasing her versatility in historical settings.

Park has also worked in films, including the Netflix movie Operation Seoul (2022), where she co-starred with WINNER’s Song Mino. She has been nominated for and won several awards, including the Best New Actress category at prestigious events like the Baeksang Arts Awards, solidifying her status as a rising star.

Known for her girl-next-door charm and ability to handle complex roles, Park Joo-hyun continues to impress audiences with her natural acting and relatable on-screen presence. Park is considered one of South Korea’s most promising young actresses, with a bright future in both dramas and films.