Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Bishnoi and his associates have issued repeated threats to Salman, with one even targeting Salim Khan earlier this year during his morning walk. In response, security for both Salim and Salman has been significantly strengthened.

Veteran writer Salim Khan, father of Bollywood star Salman Khan, stepped out with his wife, Salma Khan, to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Elections 2024. The couple arrived at their designated polling station on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by a security detail.

Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote?

Videos shared on social media platforms X and Instagram showed Salim entering the polling booth with the assistance of aides, followed closely by Salma. After voting, the couple proudly displayed their inked fingers to the cameras.

Their outing comes amid heightened security concerns surrounding Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi is reportedly angry with the actor over the infamous blackbuck poaching case from 1998, which led to a prolonged legal battle lasting 26 years.

During this period, Salman faced arrests, convictions, acquittals, and was eventually released on bail multiple times.

Salman might not step out to vote as he is facing multiple death threats from the Bishnoi gang.

He, however, was seen casting his vote in the Lok Sabha Elections in May 2024. The actor, dressed casually in a grey t-shirt and black pants with sunglasses, was captured in a video surfaced online. Surrounded by bodyguards, Salman made his way into the polling station amid a frenzy of paparazzi attempting to photograph him.

At the time Salman encouraged his fans to exercise their right to vote. On X, he posted, “I exercise 365 days a year no matter what, and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May, no matter what. So, do whatever you want to do, but go and vote, and don’t trouble Bharat Mata. Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

#WATCH | Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan casts his vote in #MaharashtraElection2024, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/f5PTCrr2JT — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Death Threats To Salman Khan

Bishnoi and his associates have issued repeated threats to Salman, with one even targeting Salim Khan earlier this year during his morning walk. In response, security for both Salim and Salman has been significantly strengthened.

Khan had previously been targeted with death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April, suspected members of the notorious gang reportedly fired shots outside his Bandra residence. Earlier this year, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plan by the gang to assassinate Khan, prompting authorities to enhance his security measures.

ALSO READ: From Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif- Here’s A List Of Bollywood Celebrities Who Cannot Vote In India