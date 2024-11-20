Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
From Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif- Here’s A List Of Bollywood Celebrities Who Cannot Vote In India

Nora Fatehi, who gained fame in Bollywood, holds Canadian citizenship. Although she has Moroccan ancestry, she is not an Indian citizen, which means she cannot vote in the elections. Check the full list here

From Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif- Here’s A List Of Bollywood Celebrities Who Cannot Vote In India

While many Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Farhan Akhtar actively participated in the Maharashtra elections, some celebrities from the industry are ineligible to vote due to their citizenship status. Here’s a look at a few well-known Bollywood stars who cannot cast their votes in the ongoing elections:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, one of the top stars in Bollywood, is not eligible to vote in Indian elections. Despite her Indian roots, Alia holds British citizenship, as she and her mother, Soni Razdan, were born in Birmingham. As per Indian law, she cannot participate in the voting process.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, another leading actress in Hindi cinema, is also ineligible to vote in India. Born in British Hong Kong, Katrina holds British citizenship. Her father, Mohammed Kaif, is of Kashmiri descent, and her mother, Susanna, is an English lawyer. This makes her ineligible to vote in Indian elections.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, who gained fame in Bollywood, holds Canadian citizenship. Although she has Moroccan ancestry, she is not an Indian citizen, which means she cannot vote in the elections.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan, the actor known for his roles in several Bollywood films, was born in Madison, Wisconsin, USA. As an American citizen by birth, he does not have the right to vote in Indian elections, despite his move to India after his parents’ divorce.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez, the Sri Lankan-born actress, is another celebrity who cannot vote in India. She holds Sri Lankan citizenship, as she was born in Bahrain to a Sri Lankan father and a Malaysian mother, disqualifying her from voting in Indian elections.

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson, who appeared in Singh Is Bliing, holds a British passport. She has no Indian connections through her family. Born in the Isle of Man to British Christian parents, Alan and Marguerita Jackson, she was discovered by Indian film producers through her profile on the Miss Teen World website. This led to her auditioning for the Tamil period-drama Madrasapattinam (2010).

ALSO READ: Is GLICKED The Next BARBENHEIMER? Paul Mescal And Internet React As Gladiator Clashes With Wicked

