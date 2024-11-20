Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Is GLICKED The Next BARBENHEIMER? Paul Mescal And Internet React As Gladiator Clashes With Wicked

When Barbie and Oppenheimer shared a release date, many expected fierce competition. Instead, the films complemented each other, creating a cultural event that encouraged audiences to watch both.

Is GLICKED The Next BARBENHEIMER? Paul Mescal And Internet React As Gladiator Clashes With Wicked

The Thanksgiving week box office is set to see two major films debuting simultaneously: Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II and John M. Chu’s Wicked. Scheduled for release on November 22, these highly anticipated movies are already drawing comparisons to the Barbie and Oppenheimer phenomenon of 2023, which famously became known as “Barbenheimer.”

In a similar vein, the pairing of Gladiator II and Wicked has been playfully dubbed “Glicked.”

Revisiting the Barbenheimer Success

When Barbie and Oppenheimer shared a release date, many expected fierce competition. Instead, the films complemented each other, creating a cultural event that encouraged audiences to watch both.

Critical acclaim for both films further bolstered their box office performance, with Oppenheimer earning $975 million globally and Barbie surpassing $1.4 billion.

Will Glicked Match Barbenheimer’s Success?

The viral buzz that propelled Barbenheimer’s success has yet to materialize for “Glicked,” making it unlikely the two films will achieve similar audience crossover. However, both Gladiator II and Wicked have strong individual appeal.

Wicked: A Potential Box Office Giant

As a film adaptation of the beloved stage musical, Wicked is poised to be one of the year’s top earners. With its built-in fanbase and musical allure, the movie is expected to perform exceptionally well, particularly among fans of the theater and family audiences.

Gladiator II: The Sequel to an Epic

Ridley Scott’s follow-up to the 2000 historical epic has the potential to surprise at the box office, attracting fans of the original film and action-drama enthusiasts. However, it’s unclear if it can generate the same level of excitement as Wicked or the sustained cultural impact of Barbenheimer.

While Gladiator II and Wicked may not create the same viral phenomenon as Barbenheimer, both films are well-positioned to find their own success. Whether audiences choose one or both, the pre-Thanksgiving box office is sure to see a boost from these two heavyweight releases.

Paul Mescal Reacts To Glicked

Paul Mescal reacted to the Glicked trend on a red carpet event. When asked what will he see first, Mescal stated that he would start the morning with Wicked and would end the day with some action with Gladiator II. Check the video here:

Wicked Team Reacts To GLICKED Trend

How The Internet Reacted To GLICKED?

