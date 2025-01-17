Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

R Madhavan sets the record straight on Tanu Weds Manu 3, admitting he hasn’t been approached and teasing a possible replacement in the franchise.

Rumours have been swirling about a potential third instalment of Tanu Weds Manu, with reports suggesting that R Madhavan might reprise his role in the film. Speculation grew after some claimed the actor was approached by director Aanand L Rai to star in the sequel alongside Kangana Ranaut, possibly in a triple role. However, Madhavan has now set the record straight, putting an end to the swirling rumours.

In a candid interview with SCREEN, Madhavan addressed the rumours directly. When asked if he had been approached for Tanu Weds Manu 3, he responded, “As much as I would like to talk about it, I really have no idea. It has just been on Instagram. The media and people are asking me these questions. Neither Anand nor anybody else has talked to me about part three.”

Madhavan also teased the possibility that he might not even be a part of the upcoming film. “Maybe I am not there in it. Maybe they have replaced me,” he said. “I haven’t got the faintest idea.”

The Tanu Weds Manu franchise, which first released in 2011, became a huge hit with its quirky characters and delightful chemistry between Madhavan and Kangana. The sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), built on this success, with fans eagerly awaiting any news of the next instalment. However, Madhavan had previously expressed his reluctance to return to the series. In a conversation with YouTuber Jaby Koey, he mentioned, “I think that’s water under the bridge. I don’t want to go back to being Manu now.”

As fans await further developments, it seems the future of Tanu Weds Manu 3 remains uncertain, with Madhavan unsure about his role in it.

Filed under

r madhavan Tanu Weds Manu 3

