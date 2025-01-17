Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Mumbai Police intensify search for the intruder who stabbed Saif Ali Khan, changing clothes to avoid detection. Actor is recovering after surgery.

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra apartment early Thursday morning. The assailant, who allegedly entered the 11th-floor residence and demanded a large ransom, caused grave injuries to Khan and his household staff before fleeing. However, what stood out in the investigation was the attacker’s attempt to throw off the police by changing his clothes, a move that led authorities to believe the criminal might have a history of evading law enforcement.

According to Mumbai Police sources, after launching an extensive manhunt for the assailant, investigators reviewed multiple CCTV footage from across Bandra. In one clip, the intruder is seen entering and exiting Khan’s building wearing a dark-colored T-shirt. However, in another recording taken near Lucky Junction, the same person is seen dressed in a light-colored full-sleeve shirt. This change in attire suggests the attacker was trying to mislead the police during their search.

“We believe the accused could be a hardened criminal based on his ability to alter his appearance and evade detection,” a police source explained. The investigation has now expanded to nearby railway stations and exit points from the city, while authorities are cross-referencing the suspect’s description with their database of known criminals.

The attack, which took place around 2:30 AM, saw the intruder injuring Khan’s nanny and later attacking the actor with a blade. Khan, who suffered multiple stab wounds—two of which were dangerously close to his spine—was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. He is currently recovering after undergoing neurosurgery to remove a knife lodged near his spine. The police have filed charges of attempted robbery, grievous hurt, trespassing, and more.

Filed under

bollywood Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

