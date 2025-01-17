Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times and rushed to hospital by an auto-rickshaw driver, who shares his heroic actions during the incident.

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

In a harrowing turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra residence early Thursday. The actor, who was left injured and bleeding, was quickly rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital by an auto-rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who shared his account of the dramatic rescue.

Rana described how the situation unfolded. “I was driving when I heard a sound from the gate. A lady screamed for help, asking me to stop the rickshaw. Initially, I didn’t realize it was Saif Ali Khan, and I thought it was just a regular assault case,” he recalled. The actor, who was in a state of shock and bleeding heavily from his neck, back, and stomach, managed to walk toward the rickshaw on his own.

After sitting inside the rickshaw, Saif Ali Khan’s first question was, “Kitna time lagega?” (How long will it take to reach the hospital?). Rana drove as quickly as possible, and within 8 to 10 minutes, the actor was safely at the hospital. The rickshaw driver, who was deeply moved by the incident, did not take any fare for the ride. “His kurta turned red from the blood loss, but I feel good that I could help him,” Rana said.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital have reported that Saif Ali Khan is recovering well. “He is responding excellently to the treatment, and he is expected to be discharged in two to three days,” said Dr. Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon. The actor’s injuries, while serious, are not life-threatening. Doctors confirmed that the sharp object lodged in his back did not damage his spinal cord.

Filed under

Mumbai saif ali khan Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

