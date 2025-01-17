Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect Detained Is Unrelated To The Case – Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police clarify that the person brought to Bandra police station is not connected to the Saif Ali Khan attack case. No one has been detained so far.

The Mumbai Police on Friday brought an individual to the Bandra Police Station for questioning in connection with the alleged attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. According to officials, the suspect was reportedly last seen near Bandra Railway Station before being apprehended for questioning.

The case has drawn significant attention, with fans and well-wishers of the actor seeking clarity on the incident and the progress of the investigation. While authorities have not disclosed specific details about the nature of the attack or the actor’s condition, they remain tight-lipped, stating that the matter is under investigation.

Speaking to ANI, a police official confirmed the development but urged the public to refrain from speculation. “We are working diligently to gather evidence and ascertain the facts. The individual being questioned is not detained or arrested at this stage,” the official clarified.

Eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage, and other leads have been crucial in tracking the suspect’s movements. The individual was reportedly seen loitering near Bandra Railway Station before being brought in for questioning.

Saif Ali Khan, known for his iconic roles in Bollywood, has yet to comment publicly on the incident. Sources close to the actor have expressed confidence in the police investigation and urged fans to allow the law to take its course.

The incident has sparked conversations about the safety of public figures and the need for heightened security measures. For now, the police are focusing on piecing together the sequence of events and determining whether the individual questioned is connected to the case.

