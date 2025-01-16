Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Mumbai Police Forms 20 Teams To Hunt Down Attacker, Analyzes CCTV Footage; Suspect May Have Changed Clothes

In a significant development in the case of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing, Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams to track down the assailant who attacked the actor at his residence in Bandra's Satguru Sharan building on Thursday morning.

In a significant development in the case of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing, Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams to track down the assailant who attacked the actor at his residence in Bandra’s Satguru Sharan building on Thursday morning. The police are tapping into their network of informers and reviewing CCTV footage from the building to gather clues. Officials have confirmed that they are investigating the footage which captured the suspect’s escape after the attack. The footage shows a young man descending the stairs of the building, wearing a brown collared T-shirt and a red scarf, believed to be a ‘gamcha’. Authorities also suspect the attacker may have changed clothes before fleeing the scene.

CCTV Evidence and Investigations Underway

Investigators are focusing on the CCTV footage that shows the suspect’s movements before and after the assault. The footage revealed the man wearing a distinctive outfit, which could help identify him. Police have found that the suspect was carrying a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, which was used in the stabbing of Khan, his nurse Eliyama Philip, and a domestic worker. In addition to the CCTV analysis, the police are questioning key witnesses, including the building’s security guard, the household staff, and neighbors. Preliminary reports suggest the attacker may have attempted a burglary before assaulting Khan and his staff members.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Actor Out of Danger After Surgery

Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked in the early hours of Thursday, sustained six stab wounds, including one to his neck. The actor was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after the attack, where he underwent emergency surgery and is reportedly out of danger. The attack occurred outside Khan’s son Jeh’s room, and the assailant also injured two other people in the house. Nurse Eliyama Philip, who filed the complaint, reported that the intruder initially tried to steal valuables before resorting to violence. Despite the traumatic incident, Khan’s condition is stable, and he is receiving medical care.

