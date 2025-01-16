Lucknow Bench To Hear Case On Enemy Property Land This Friday

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear a critical case on Friday regarding a piece of land in Gomtinagar, a posh locality in Lucknow, which has been declared as enemy property.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear a critical case on Friday regarding a piece of land in Gomtinagar, a posh locality in Lucknow, which has been declared as enemy property. The case has attracted considerable attention due to its legal complexity and political sensitivity, as it involves the declaration of land as enemy property— a classification typically applied to assets associated with individuals or entities from countries considered enemies. The case concerns a plot of land that was reportedly used by the Ansari family to construct a building without the necessary legal authorization.

Legal Challenge and Allegations of Fraudulent Ownership

The case was brought before the court by Abbas Ansari, an MLA from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, who has filed a petition challenging the cancellation of his entry and the subsequent declaration of the land as enemy property. The land, which spans over five bighas and three biswas, was reportedly manipulated by the Ansari family to secure ownership illegally. The Lucknow Development Authority accused them of using fraudulent means to claim ownership of the property in question. This allegation centers around the family’s use of records to assert ownership despite the land being classified as enemy property, a designation which transfers control of such assets to the government.

Following the enemy property declaration, the Uttar Pradesh government initiated a redevelopment project on the site, planning to build houses for the underprivileged. The project has been controversial, as it pits the Ansaris’ claims against the state’s efforts to use the land for social housing. The sub-divisional magistrate’s order, which led to the declaration, noted the manipulation of records as evidence that the Ansaris were wrongfully claiming ownership.

Supreme Court’s Intervention and Status Quo Order

This case has drawn national attention, especially after the Supreme Court’s intervention on January 9, where it expressed displeasure over the high court’s delay in hearing the matter. The Supreme Court directed that all parties maintain the status quo on the disputed land. With the next hearing set for Friday, the court will review further sealed documents submitted by the state counsel. The decision is highly anticipated, given the case’s political ramifications and the legal intricacies surrounding enemy property.

Read More : Malihabad Tragedy: Woman And Daughter Found Dead With Throats Slit