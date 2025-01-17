Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Is The Man Arrested Innocent? Wife Claims He Went Out For Furniture Work

Waris Ali's wife claims he is innocent, citing CCTV footage showing him leaving the premises immediately after completing his work.

The Bandra Police have arrested a man named Waris Ali in connection with the ongoing investigation into the actor Saif Ali Khan case. Waris Ali, who was taken into custody yesterday, has been questioned for the past 24 hours regarding the incident.

According to police sources, Waris Ali, had been working at a property linked to the actor prior to the incident. His wife, defending her husband, claimed that he had no involvement in any wrongdoing.

“His manager called him for some furniture work. He went with five men, completed the job, and returned home directly. The CCTV footage also shows him leaving the premises after finishing the work,” Waris Ali’s wife stated. She added that she later heard about a theft occurring at the property that same night.

The police have not yet disclosed the details of the case or Ali’s possible involvement, but they continue to interrogate him. Authorities are reportedly reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to gather more evidence.

The Bandra Police have assured that the investigation is being conducted thoroughly, and more information will be released as the case progresses.

(More Details Are Awaited.)

