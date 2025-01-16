‘Saif Ali Khan Currently In Recovery:’ Bollywood Actor’s Team Thanks Doctors At Lilavati Hospital

Saif Ali Khan's official team has released a statement stating that the actor has come out of surgery and is also out of danger.

In a recent development in the case of the attack on Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra home, the Bollywood actor’s official team has released a statement stating that the actor has come out of surgery and is also out of danger.

They shared that the actor is currently in recovery and the doctors are continuously monitoring his progress.

His team further acknowledged that Khan’s family members are also safe, nonetheless, the police is rigorously investigating the incident.

They further thanked Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital, as well to the Bollywood superstar’s fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time

More details awaited.