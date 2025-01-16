Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
‘Saif Ali Khan Currently In Recovery:’ Bollywood Actor’s Team Thanks Doctors At Lilavati Hospital

Saif Ali Khan's official team has released a statement stating that the actor has come out of surgery and is also out of danger.

‘Saif Ali Khan Currently In Recovery:’ Bollywood Actor’s Team Thanks Doctors At Lilavati Hospital

In a recent development in the case of the attack on Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra home, the Bollywood actor’s official team has released a statement stating that the actor has come out of surgery and is also out of danger.

They shared that the actor is currently in recovery and the doctors are continuously monitoring his progress.

His team further acknowledged that Khan’s family members are also safe, nonetheless, the police is rigorously investigating the incident.

They further thanked Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital, as well to the Bollywood superstar’s fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time

More details awaited.

bollywood saif ali khan

Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case Has Eliminated Over 80 Criminals

US Removes Three Indian Entities from Restricted List, Adds 11 Chinese Entities Over National Security Concerns

Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: How Did The Intruder’s Enter into Kids’ Room?

Did Saif Ali Khan Know His Attacker? Mumbai Police Suspect Khan’s House Help

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Who Are The Suspects? Mumbai Police Arrests Three After Attacker Flees Scene

Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case Has Eliminated Over 80 Criminals

Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: How Did The Intruder’s Enter into Kids’ Room?

Did Saif Ali Khan Know His Attacker? Mumbai Police Suspect Khan’s House Help

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Who Are The Suspects? Mumbai Police Arrests Three After Attacker Flees Scene

WATCH: Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Lavish Alibaug Villa, Here’s All The Deets

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

