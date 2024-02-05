Music video of Akshay Kumar's devotional song 'Shambhu' now available

The devotional song “Shambhu,” which stars Akshay Kumar, has been released. Along with Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Vikram Montrose, Akshay sings the Lord Shiva anthem.

On being a part of the track, Akshay in a statement said, “Shambhu comes from a deep place in my heart that has only been beating with the name Jai Shri Mahakaal! For the longest time I have been a Shiva bhakt but lately, my connection with him and devotion towards him has only become deeper. I feel he is the power, he is the love, he is the help we all need, he is the saviour, he is the surrender we all look to surrender to, he is the be-all and end-all. With this song, I just offer a droplet that I am to the infinite consciousness that Shiva is! Jai Shri Mahakaal.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C282gLcpXos/?hl=en

In the song, Akshay can be seen donning an avatar of Lord Shiva’s devotee. He sported a sacred Tripundra tilak and danced passionately.

Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, said of working with Akshay, “We are excited to work with Akshay Kumar on this amazing musical endeavor. “Shambhu” is more than simply a song; it’s a remarkable audio-visual experience.” On the movie front, Akshay just wrapped up filming “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” which also features Tiger Shroff.