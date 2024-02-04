Nick Jonas shares 'morning selfie' taken by daughter Malti Marie

Malti Marie, the daughter of global icon Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, makes them proud parents. On Sunday, Nick shared a selfie that his daughter had taken in the morning. He captioned the post, “Morning selfies by MM.”

Nick is seen staring directly into the camera in the picture, revealing half of the toddler’s face. Nick was wearing a black sweatshirt in the photo. Following the singer’s post, fans remarked in the comments section, gushing over the adorable munchkin.

A fan commented, “This is so precious.”

Another wrote, “The cutest.”

A social media user wrote, “She is super cute… lots of blessings and love to little MM.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

The couple recently commemorated the second birthday of their daughter. In the meantime, Priyanka Chopra will star with John Cena and Idris Elba in “Heads of State” in the upcoming months. Regarding Bollywood, she will appear with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film, “Jee Le Zaraa.”