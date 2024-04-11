Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Epic Filming, Massive Budget, and Star-Studded Cast Revealed!

Allu Arjun is currently engrossed in completing the filming of Pushpa 2, an eagerly awaited film set to hit theaters later this year. Directed by Sukumar, the film is anticipated to offer audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience. While details about the film have been kept tightly under wraps, insider information reveals that a staggering Rs 60 crore was allocated for shooting a six-minute scene, which took an impressive 30 days to wrap up. This scene reportedly includes a captivating Gangamma Jatara performance intertwined with an intense fight sequence, hinting at the film’s grandeur and scale.

Moreover, Pushpa 2 is making headlines for its substantial budget of Rs 500 crore. The film’s pre-release business has been remarkable, with the worldwide music rights and Hindi satellite rights already secured by T-Series for Rs 60 crore. Additionally, Star Maa has acquired the Telugu satellite rights, although the exact amount remains undisclosed. Notably, Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights for a hefty sum of Rs 100 crore, although the makers are yet to officially confirm these reports.

Fans were recently treated to the first teaser of Pushpa 2, which was released on Allu Arjun’s birthday. The teaser, shared by Allu Arjun on X, was his way of expressing gratitude for the overwhelming birthday wishes from his fans.

More about Pushpa 2:

Last year, Allu Arjun unveiled his striking first-look poster for Pushpa 2, showcasing him in a saree with a unique face paint in shades of blue and red. The film’s promotional campaign also introduced Fahadh Faasil’s character through a captivating look poster. Furthermore, on Rashmika’s birthday earlier this month, the makers unveiled her character’s first look, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s ensemble cast. Reports also suggest that Sanjay Dutt will be making a special appearance in Pushpa 2, although official confirmation on this matter is still awaited.