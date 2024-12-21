Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Salman Khan Is A Bully? Here's What Arjun Kapoor Says On It

Arjun Kapoor has worked as an assistant director on Salman Khan’s 2009 film Wanted.

Salman Khan Is A Bully? Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Says On It

In a recent interview on a Podcast, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently addressed misconceptions about Salman Khan.

Salman Khan has been considered a big bully in Bollywood following his long list of controversies, however Arjun Kapoor does not agree to it.

Here’s What He Says

Arjun praised Salman Khan, the superstar for his enduring connection with audiences, He dismissed allegations of him being a bully.

Speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Arjun described Salman as a warm person despite his tough persona.

“He is not a bully,” Arjun clarified, adding, “There is a lot of warmth to that man. You just need to allow it to come through.”

Arjun Kapoor And Salman Khan

Arjun, who worked as an assistant director on Salman’s 2009 film Wanted, also praised Salman’s ability to resonate with the masses. He highlighted Salman’s focus on engaging with audiences, both through his films and shows like Bigg Boss.

“He has always operated for the masses, building his audience through his work and dedication,” Arjun said.

Reflecting on Salman’s upbringing, Arjun credited the influence of Salim Khan and the legendary Salim-Javed duo in shaping Salman’s understanding of mainstream cinema.

Arjun also shared how Salman played a pivotal role in his acting career, encouraging him to move from filmmaking to acting. “He was instrumental in motivating me to take the leap,” Arjun revealed.

Currently receiving praise for his role as a villain in Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor acknowledged Salman’s resilience, calling him “the most fearless man in the world.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Sikandar, set for release on Eid next year.

