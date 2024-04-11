Salman Khan's Fans Gather in Large Numbers Outside His Residence on Eid

On the festive occasion of Eid, a massive crowd of Salman Khan’s fans flocked outside his Galaxy residence in Mumbai, eager to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. However, the overwhelming turnout led to a situation where the police had to resort to lathi-charge to manage the crowd.

Devoted fans from various cities gathered at Salman’s residence to extend their Eid greetings and express their admiration for the actor. Despite extensive security measures, the crowd became uncontrollable, prompting officers to take action to maintain order.

Salman Khan, known for making Eid special for his fans, seized the moment to announce his upcoming film ‘Sikandar,’ directed by AR Murugadoss. Sharing the film’s title on Instagram, Salman wrote, “This Eid, watch ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Maidaan,’ and meet Sikandar next Eid. Eid Mubarak to all!”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ is scheduled for release in theaters on Eid 2025. Murugadoss, renowned for hits like ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty,’ marks his Hindi directorial once again with this film.

Salman Khan has a tradition of releasing films on Eid, starting with ‘Judwaa’ in 1997. Over the years, he has treated his fans with blockbusters like ‘Dabangg,’ ‘Bodyguard,’ ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ ‘Sultan,’ ‘Bharat,’ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ making Eid synonymous with his film releases.

While this year saw a departure from his usual Eid release pattern, Salman’s film announcement ensured that his fans’ Eid celebrations remained special. His recent thriller ‘Tiger 3,’ starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, also received acclaim at the box office, showcasing the actor’s enduring popularity and box office prowess.