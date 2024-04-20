Shraddha Kapoor's Stunning Gulabi Saree Looks: 3 Times She Set Major Fashion Goals

Boasting over 88.9M million followers on Instagram alone, actor Shraddha Kapoor has solidified her position as the most followed Indian actress on the platform. A trendsetter and influencer, Shraddha has often sparked fashion trends and among her many style statements, her Gulabi Saree looks have captured the hearts of millions.

Here are the top three times Shraddha Kapoor gave us major Gulabi Saree goals:

1. Shraddha Kapoor exuded contemporary elegance in a pre-draped saree paired with an intriguing long blouse and minimal silver accessories. This look, perfect for cocktail evenings, showcased her penchant for blending traditional attire with modern sensibilities.

2. Embracing her eclectic style, Shraddha Kapoor donned a pink, red, and yellow striped saree, complemented by a solid red blouse and vibrant turquoise blue earrings. This vibrant ensemble not only highlighted her playful personality but also showcased her flair for unconventional fashion choices.

3. Shraddha Kapoor looked every bit a royal dream in a blush pink-nude embroidered saree, accentuated by simple diamond and ruby jewellery and sleek pulled-back hair. This ethereal ensemble exuded timeless elegance and sophistication, reaffirming Shraddha’s status as one of the most gorgeous Indian women.