Monday, October 7, 2024
we-woman

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

At the heart of this action-packed drama is, of course, Ajay Devgn, returning as the fearless and justice-driven Bajirao Singham.

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Get ready, fans! The long-awaited trailer for Singham Again is set to drop on Monday, October 7, 2024, and the excitement is off the charts. 

Director Rohit Shetty himself stoked the flames on Instagram, sharing a teaser with the caption, “TRAILER OUT TOMORROW #SinghamAgain,” making sure fans are hyped to the max!

The trailer launch at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, is going to be grand!  Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other big names are all set to make an appearance. 

Ajay Devgn is Back as Bajirao Singham

At the heart of this action-packed drama is, of course, Ajay Devgn, returning as the fearless and justice-driven Bajirao Singham. A recent teaser showed him in a new look, with hints of grey hair that have fans buzzing, What does this mean for Singham’s evolution? 

A Cast Packed with Superstars 

Singham Again is bringing together some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Yes, Arjun is going to play the antagonist this time. 

Salman Khan To Cameo

What’s more interesting is that Rohit Shetty has hinted at a mystery cameo with the caption “SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO… ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi, Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI.” ( Hinting towards entry of a mysterious man or maybe woman).

Fan’s Reaction

Who’s most excited are the fans! Rohit shetty’s Police universe is very popular among bollywood fans. Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi were a hit at the box office. Fans are going wild trying to guess which Bollywood superstar could be making a surprise appearance.

The Singham franchise has delivered some of Bollywood’s most iconic action scenes, thrilling car chases, and jaw-dropping stunts. Starting with Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have created a legacy of heart-pounding action and unforgettable moments. And *Singham Again* promises to take it all to the next level!

Fans have been super hyped, sharing their excitement on X. one fan commented, “How is the Josh singham Fans.”

Other shared, “ Singham Aa rha hai.” (Singham is coming.)

A Diwali Clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

As if the excitement couldn’t get any higher, *Singham Again* is releasing on November 1, 2024, right in the middle of Diwali! It’s going head-to-head with another massive and most anticipated film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Vidhya Balan’s comeback in Bhool Bhulaiya is what fans don’t want to miss.

The trailer dropping tomorrow will give fans a sneak peek at what to expect, more action sequences, car stunts or the huge ensemble cast scenes.

Filed under

ajay devn bollywood Deepika Padukone salman khan Singham Again

