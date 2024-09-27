Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Spider-Man 4: A New Male Villain Will Fight Peter Parker, Here’s What We Know So Far

There are also rumors that Spider-Man may team up with Venom to battle Knull, a character expected to be introduced in Venom: The Last Dance.

Spider-Man 4: A New Male Villain Will Fight Peter Parker, Here’s What We Know So Far

It was recently revealed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the still-untitled fourth Spider-Man movie from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, with production reportedly moving full speed ahead.

What Is Happening With Spider-Man 4?

According to trade reports, filming is expected to begin early next year, and scooper MTTSH has provided a more specific timeline, stating that production will start in the UK at the end of May 2025.

Additionally, casting is underway for a new female lead and a new male character, who is expected to serve as a “foil” to Peter Parker. This term suggests the character may not be a straightforward villain, leading to speculation that Black Cat or a new take on Harry Osborn could be introduced into the MCU.

Although plot details remain under wraps, previous rumors suggest that Sony’s Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige have had some creative differences regarding the direction of Spider-Man 4.

MUST READ: Who Is Lana Del Rey’s Rumoured Husband? Singer Is NOW Reportedly Married To An Alligator Boat Captain

What Is The Plot For Spider-Man 4?

Feige reportedly favours a more contained story, scaling back the Multiverse elements, while Rothman is interested in capitalizing on the success of No Way Home by bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Recent reports indicate that both studios have agreed on a more grounded narrative with some Multiversal aspects, although the movie is still being described as an “Avengers-level event.”

There are also rumors that Spider-Man may team up with Venom to battle Knull, a character expected to be introduced in Venom: The Last Dance.

Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man, with Zendaya likely reprising her role as MJ, though their contracts are not yet finalized. Holland has hinted that he may be nearing the end of his time as the iconic superhero, possibly making this his last solo Spider-Man film, although he is expected to appear in one or both upcoming Avengers films.

In a recent interview, Holland emphasized the importance of preserving the legacy of the character and ensuring that the next film lives up to the high bar set by No Way Home. The script for Spider-Man 4 is being penned by No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

ALSO READ: What Was The Magic Mike Money Dispute Between Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan?

Filed under

hollywood International News peter parker Spider-Man 4 Trending news

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox