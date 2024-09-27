Spider-Man 4: A New Male Villain Will Fight Peter Parker, Here’s What We Know So Far

There are also rumors that Spider-Man may team up with Venom to battle Knull, a character expected to be introduced in Venom: The Last Dance.

It was recently revealed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the still-untitled fourth Spider-Man movie from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, with production reportedly moving full speed ahead.

What Is Happening With Spider-Man 4?

According to trade reports, filming is expected to begin early next year, and scooper MTTSH has provided a more specific timeline, stating that production will start in the UK at the end of May 2025.

Additionally, casting is underway for a new female lead and a new male character, who is expected to serve as a “foil” to Peter Parker. This term suggests the character may not be a straightforward villain, leading to speculation that Black Cat or a new take on Harry Osborn could be introduced into the MCU.

Although plot details remain under wraps, previous rumors suggest that Sony’s Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige have had some creative differences regarding the direction of Spider-Man 4.

What Is The Plot For Spider-Man 4?

Feige reportedly favours a more contained story, scaling back the Multiverse elements, while Rothman is interested in capitalizing on the success of No Way Home by bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Recent reports indicate that both studios have agreed on a more grounded narrative with some Multiversal aspects, although the movie is still being described as an “Avengers-level event.”

There are also rumors that Spider-Man may team up with Venom to battle Knull, a character expected to be introduced in Venom: The Last Dance.

Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man, with Zendaya likely reprising her role as MJ, though their contracts are not yet finalized. Holland has hinted that he may be nearing the end of his time as the iconic superhero, possibly making this his last solo Spider-Man film, although he is expected to appear in one or both upcoming Avengers films.

In a recent interview, Holland emphasized the importance of preserving the legacy of the character and ensuring that the next film lives up to the high bar set by No Way Home. The script for Spider-Man 4 is being penned by No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

