Who Is Lana Del Rey’s Rumoured Husband? Singer Is NOW Reportedly Married To An Alligator Boat Captain

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene have reportedly tied the knot! The 39-year-old “Born To Die” singer and the alligator tour guide got married in Louisiana on Thursday, September 26, according to photos and videos shared by DailyMail.com.

Del Rey donned a full-length white wedding gown for the ceremony, which took place by the water in Des Allemands—the same bayou where Dufrene runs his popular alligator tours, according to the outlet.

The Grammy-nominated artist was walked down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant, while Dufrene, dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and leather shoes, awaited her.

Who Is Lana Del Rey’s Rumoured Husband?

The intimate ceremony was attended by Del Rey’s family, including her mother Patricia Ann Hill, 68, her sister Caroline Grant, and brother Charlie Hill-Grant, according to reports from DailyMail.com. After the vows were exchanged, the couple and their guests reportedly celebrated at a reception near the public harbor, not far from where the wedding took place.

News of their wedding surfaced shortly after it was revealed that the couple had obtained a marriage license from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court on Monday, September 23, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. While Del Rey and Dufrene were only recently linked publicly, Del Rey had shared photos with Dufrene on Facebook as far back as 2019, when she took one of his wildlife tours.

A video above Lana Del Rey’s wedding yesterday! pic.twitter.com/TFMCG6y6VN — LDR Crave (@LDRCRAVE) September 27, 2024

The couple made their first public appearance earlier this month at the wedding of model Karen Elson and Lee Foster in New York City, where Dufrene accompanied Del Rey to the event.

Before Dufrene, Del Rey has had relationships with Barrie-James O’Neill, Francesco Carrozzini, G-Eazy, Sean Larkin, and Clayton Johnson.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, she described her tendency to seek out intense relationships and expressed her desire for an equal partner. She also spoke of her preference for self-assured individuals and mentioned her openness to age-gap relationships, explaining that she felt she had little in common with people in their 20s at that point in her life.

